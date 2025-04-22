Club Passim's CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL Returns For Memorial Day Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over sixty artists will gather for four days of music at Club Passim on Memorial Day weekend, May 23 to 26, for the renowned Campfire Festival. For 27 years, this semi-annual celebration brings together the finest emerging artists and veterans for a weekend of non-stop music.

In true Campfire tradition, the festival will feature “in-the-round” performances where songwriters swap songs and stories, alongside solo and band performances. Single-day and weekend passes are on sale now at passim.org. Admission is free for students.

“This Campfire we will have over thirty hours of live music for our patrons to enjoy,” says Matt Smith, Managing Director. “It's more than just a festival—it's a chance to discover your next favorite artist, with 38 new acts joining the lineup this year. From local talent like Boston's own JOBIE to traveling acts like Delaware's Americana duo The Honey Badgers, our lineup is packed with musicians from here in New England and far.”

The festival will feature dozens of talented artists new to Campfire like Mt. Juliet, Winkler, Tim Hall, and Devon Gates and celebrated veterans of the Passim stage including Lloyd Thayer, Andrew Sue Wing, Kim Moberg, Ella McDonald, and Colin McGovern.

In 1998, Passim established Campfire to fill a bad booking weekend, but today, it has become one of the primary methods for audiences to discover new talent. Originally known as "On the Cutting Edge of the Campfire," this festival merged the concept of artists playing music around the campfire with Passim's commitment to introducing new talent to discerning listeners.

Click here to see the entire lineup for the Campfire Festival. Campfire Festival returns to Club Passim May 23 to 26. Performances begin at 6:00 p.m on Friday and at 2:00 p.m on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Tickets are $15 for one day and $30 for the whole weekend and available at www.passim.org. Free admission tickets are available to students in person with a valid student or ID. Offer not valid in advance. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

