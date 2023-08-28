City of Boston Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month with FIESTA IN THE PLAZA

The program brings together Latin American artists residing in Boston who will delight the audience with musical presentations, comparsas, dance classes, poetry and more.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review Roundup: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company Photo 2 Reviews: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company
Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Photo 3 Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

The City of Boston announced the celebration of Latino Heritage Month with Fiesta en la Plaza, a diverse program of cultural activities that will take place over four weekends in the renovated City Hall Plaza.

The program brings together Latin American artists residing in Boston who will delight the audience with musical presentations, comparsas, dance classes, poetry readings, documentaries, and an artists' panel about Afro-Latin art and culture. The series of events is produced by Ágora Cultural Architects, a company founded and directed by Latin American women, with the support of the Office of Arts and Culture of the Mayor's Office.

“Our Latin American communities are an integral part of Boston's vibrant cultural presence, and we honor their contributions during Latinx Heritage Month and beyond. We are excited to announce Fiesta en la Plaza, where Boston residents can celebrate and learn about the diversity of Latin American culture through a variety of programming all month long”, said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Elsa Mosquera-Sterenberg, Ágora's Principal, explained that Fiesta en la Plaza “invites us to meet friends and families to celebrate everything that unites us. With Fiesta en la Plaza, we evoke that traditional community meeting space that our parents and grandparents had in their towns of origin.” Therefore, the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture chose the City Hall Plaza to hold the events.

The opening during the Inauguration Day on September 16 will feature a comparsa by the marvelous Puerto Rican theater group Agua, Sol y Sereno, famous for being the creators of the “cabezudos” who co-starred in the opening of the 2023 Grammy Awards with Bad Bunny. The artistic parade will include Jorge Arce, Verónica Robles and his mariachi, Claudio Ragazzi's Jazz Tango, and Eguie Castrillo and his orchestra.

During the following weekends, the public will enjoy the cuatrista Fabiola Méndez and her trio, the presentation of Latin American films by CineFest Latino Boston, music by Clave and Blues, 

salsa classes, and a conversation between Afro-Latin artists. The month-long celebration will conclude with the presentation of the Venezuelan harpist Eduardo Betancourt.

You can find detailed programming information at culturalagora.com/fiesta-en-la-plaza and Agora's Social Media.

Full Schedule of Events:

WELCOME FIESTA

SEPT. 16TH    12PM - 7 PM

Jorge Arce - Agua, Sol y Sereno - Eguie Castrillo

Verónica Robles -  Claudio Ragazzi

CUATRO & POETRY

SEPT. 22ND 7PM - 9PM

Poetry reading by Yara Liceaga

Performance by Fabiola Méndez Trio

SALSA NIGHT

SEPT. 23 6PM - 8:30PM

Salsa Class by El Bonche in Boston

Performance by Clave & Blues

CINEFEST LATINX BOSTON

OCT. 5TH 3PM - 8PM

CineFest Latino Extended day

Short films: “De Todo un Poco” (Puerto Rico, US, Panama, Mexico)

Bailaora (Documentary, US/Venezuela)

Ariel (Narrative, Canada/Argentina)

CLOSING FIESTA

OCT. 14TH 2PM - 7PM

Afro Latinx Artists Panel moderated by Newman Fellow Cristela Guerra

& Concert by harpist Eduardo Betancourt

The Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture in the City of Boston enhances the quality of life, the economy, and the design of the City through the arts. The role of the arts in all aspects of life in Boston is reinforced via equitable access to arts and culture in every community, its public institutions, and public places. Key areas of work include support to the cultural sector through 

grants and programs, as well as the production and permitting of art in public places. Learn more about the office at boston.gov/arts

Ágora Cultural Architects is a cultural undertaking founded and led by women with the aim of aiding in the development and visibility of Latino arts and culture. Its objective is to create, empower and promote the sustainability of the movers and shakers of Latin American culture in the United States and Puerto Rico. Ágora does this by providing solutions and optimizing tools so that creators and organizations can reach their objectives. They support organizations to develop audiences, produce events, create audiovisual and literary projects, identify funds, and support professional development. Ágora's knowledge about the creative and cultural ecosystem of Puerto Rico is supported by the five years that its leader and cofounder, Elsa Mosquera Sterenberg, spent as director of the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts in Boston, MA, during which she led artistic seasons with Puerto Rican representation across a spectrum of various genres. 



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Annual Black Theatre Day to Celebrate The Legacy of the African Grove Theatre & More Photo
Annual Black Theatre Day to Celebrate The Legacy of the African Grove Theatre & More

Join the annual Black Theatre Day celebration on Sunday, Sept. 17 to honor the legacy of the African Grove Theatre and support Black theatres worldwide. Discover the history and impact of Black theatre and the careers it has launched.

2
Christopher Lloyd, Finn Wittrock & More to Star in HAMLET Staged Reading at Shakespea Photo
Christopher Lloyd, Finn Wittrock & More to Star in HAMLET Staged Reading at Shakespeare & Company

Don't miss Christopher Lloyd and Finn Wittrock in a limited three-performance run of Hamlet at Shakespeare & Company. Experience Shakespeare's memorable tragedy in a staged reading from September 1-3 at 2 p.m. Get your tickets now!

3
PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT Tickets On Sale Now Photo
PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT Tickets On Sale Now

Phantoms by Firelight will return to Old Sturbridge Village for 12 nights this Fall! Ticket sales for the popular Halloween program start on Friday, August 25 with special early access and a discounted rate for Old Sturbridge Village and Coggeshall Farm Museum Members.

4
Wabanaki REACH and Threadbare Theatre Workshop Present WHERE THE RIVER WIDENS in September Photo
Wabanaki REACH and Threadbare Theatre Workshop Present WHERE THE RIVER WIDENS in September

As part of Wabanaki REACH’s truth-telling initiative, Beyond the Claims- Stories from the Land & the Heart, the organization has partnered with Threadbare Theatre Workshop to create where the river widens, a new play by, for, and with Wabanaki people. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Video Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Video
First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
City Winery Boston - Haymarket Lounge (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol Sensory Friendly Performace
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/17-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/09-3/09)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fat Ham
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Are The Land
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Copenhagen
Unicorn Theatre (9/28-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You