Chris Grace's SARDINES (A COMEDY ABOUT DEATH) is Coming to The Huntington

The Huntington has revealed the cast and creative team of Sardines (a comedy about death), written and performed by actor-comedian Chris Grace (TV’s Superstore, Dropout’s Chris Grace As Scarlett Johansson) and directed by Eric Michaud. Sardines (a comedy about death) runs at The Huntington from Tuesday, September 30 – Sunday, November 16, 2025 at the Maso Studio at the Huntington Theatre.



Fresh from a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sardines explores – with tremendous grace and humanity – the tragic, hilarious, and important questions of our time: Can we enjoy life if we know how it ends? Does making art actually help? And if Rihanna’s song is called ‘Don’t Stop the Music’, why does the music… stop? Find out in this deliciously authentic, insightful, and laugh–out–loud show created and performed by actor-comedian Chris Grace (TV’s Superstore, Dropout’s Chris Grace: as Scarlett Johansson).



“I fell in love with Chris Grace and Sardines at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, and I know you will too,” says Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco. “Chris explores grief alongside the joy of living with generosity, insight, and a delicious sense of humor. His writing demonstrates the beauty and rigor of human observation; his performance deploys the razor-sharp radar of a comedian — both content and form blew me away! The spirit of Sardines is simply contagious, encouraging us to flex our imaginations toward a playful and meaningful communal evening of theatre.”



Called “a breath of fresh, sincere air!” by Playbill and “a beautiful piece of artwork that everyone deserves to see” by EdFest Magazine, Sardines (a comedy about death) premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2024 and then enjoyed a highly-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later that same year. Playbill praised Chris Grace for “his ability to weave comedy with tragedy, and laugh-out-loud one-liners with heartbreaking vulnerability,” calling his writing and performance skill “special and entirely unique.”



In Chris Grace’s hands, laughter is a tool for collective transformation: laughing together changes processing loss from an isolating, individual experience to one that connects us to others – and shows how we all benefit together from the opportunity to release and feel part of a community.



“Sardines is about family, loss, and finding your way to the present moment while accepting both the limitations and gifts of life,” says playwright and performer Chris Grace. “The first work-in-progress presentation of the show was performed in Boston, and it’s very satisfying to complete the circle by bringing Sardines back to where it started.”

