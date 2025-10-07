Cherry Street Music to Present Schubert's WINTERREISE With Baritone Philip Lima And Pianist Tudor Bota

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Upcoming at Newton's Allen Center, Cherry Street Music, the Center's signature music program, will present acclaimed baritone Philip Lima and pianist Tudor Bota in a performance of Franz Schubert's Winterreise, one of the most profound song cycles in the classical repertoire, on Sunday, October 19.

Composed in 1827 with poetry by Wilhelm Müller, Winterreise (“Winter Journey”) is a cycle of 24 songs for voice and piano. The poetry gives voice to a young man who, after seeing his beloved marry another, sets out alone into the bleakness of winter, reflecting on love, loss, and longing.

A familiar presence at The Allen Center, Lima curated and performed in A Roland Hayes Tribute in 2023, honoring the centennial of Hayes's groundbreaking debut as the first African American soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Lima has sung leading operatic roles with companies across the U.S. and abroad, including the international Kurt Weill Festival and the Handel & Haydn Society, and has appeared in numerous world premieres. As a soloist, he has performed with the Boston Pops and more than seventy orchestras and ensembles worldwide, in repertoire spanning Bach and Brahms to Copland, Brubeck, and Florence Price. A New Bedford native and Yale graduate, Lima currently serves as Assistant Chair of the Voice Department at Berklee College of Music.

Romanian-born pianist Tudor Bota is a prize winner of several international competitions in Romania, Italy, Hungary, and the Netherlands. He holds a D.M.A. from the Academy “Gheorghe Dima” in Cluj-Napoca and an Artist Diploma from the Boston Conservatory. Bota has performed extensively as a soloist and collaborative pianist across Europe and the United States. He directs the Lexington and Stoneham Chamber Music Series, serves as Music Director at Central Congregational Church in Chelmsford, MA, and is on the faculty of the Waldorf School of Lexington.

About The Allen Center

The Allen Center (TAC) is an Arts & Cultural Center in West Newton, MA, owned and operated by the Newton Cultural Alliance (NCA). The Allen Center's historic facility is the beacon of arts and culture in the City of Newton, a unique space dedicated to the creative community. The renovation of the facility was completed in the spring of 2021, and, as with the case of many performance venues, has been expanding its programming, broadening its offerings ever since. In the Fall of 2022, the NCA established an Artist in Residence and invited Allison Eldredge, international concert cellist, who continues to serve in that position. Tickets and information are available at newtonculture.org.