Cherry Street Music Launches Allen Center Jazz Club This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cherry Street Music, the signature concert series of The Allen Center, will transform its historic West Newton space into a cozy jazz club for two nights this November.

The newly inaugurated Allen Center Jazz Club will debut with the Casey Scheuerell Quintet on Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Gingersnap Band on Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Allen Center’s concert hall will be reimagined with table seating, drinks, and bar snacks, creating a warm, cabaret-style environment for live jazz and conversation.

Casey Scheuerell Quintet – November 7

A legend among drummers, Casey Scheuerell has performed with world-renowned artists including Jean-Luc Ponty, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, and Chick Corea. A longtime faculty member at Berklee College of Music, Scheuerell is revered for his versatility and mentorship of the next generation of percussionists.

For this performance, he will be joined by:

Tim Ray, pianist and arranger, best known as Tony Bennett’s musical director until Bennett’s 2020 retirement.

Marshall Wood, veteran bassist who has performed alongside Tony Bennett, Dizzy Gillespie, and Anita O’Day.

Owen Leeuw, rising saxophonist from Maynard, MA, and current Berklee student.

Christine Fawson, internationally recognized vocalist and trumpeter hailed by DownBeat Magazine as “a distinctive performer with compelling dynamism.”

The Gingersnap Band – November 22

Two weeks later, The Gingersnap Band brings its eclectic mix of jazz, pop, and soul to the stage. Founded by Arjana Vizulis-Danylets (vocals/violin) and Ivan Danylets (piano), the New York-based duo—both Newton natives—lead a sextet that reimagines classic and contemporary songs with vibrant energy and theatrical flair.

About The Allen Center

Located at 35 Webster Street in West Newton, The Allen Center (TAC) is owned and operated by the Newton Cultural Alliance (NCA). A beautifully restored historic building, the venue serves as a community hub for arts and culture, hosting performances, exhibitions, and residencies. Following its renovation in 2021, the Center continues to grow under the guidance of Artist-in-Residence Allison Eldredge, an internationally acclaimed cellist.Tickets and additional information are available at newtonculture.org.