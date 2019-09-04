Celebrate A Night in New Orleans With Rev Tor & Friends at The Colonial on 9/20

Berkshire Theatre Group presents A Night in New Orleans: Celebrating Dr. John and Charles & Art Neville with Rev Tor & Friends at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, September 20 at 8pm. Tickets are $25.

Take a trip down to New Orleans with Rev Tor & Friends as they celebrate the life, music and spirit of three New Orleans legends: Dr. John, Charles Neville and Art Neville. The concert will feature two sets of Big Easy flavored rhythms. Berkshire County's own piano legend Benny "fingers" Kohn will be at the grand piano for a set of Dr. John classics; and Rev Tor will lead a set full of The Meters and Neville Brothers NOLA Funk, featuring Max Creek's Mark Mercier as well as a special appearance by Khalif Neville, Charles Neville's son. The night will feature many fan favorites including: "Right Place, Wrong Time," "Aiko Aiko," "Yellow Moon," "Cissy Strut" and so many more!

Multi-Grammy Award-winning musician, singer and composer Mac Rebennack (better known as Dr. John) was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Active as a session musician from the late 1950s until his death earlier this year, Dr. John gained a following in the late '60s, after the release of his album Gris-Gris. He was famous for lively, theatrical stage shows inspired by Mardi Gras costumes, old time medicine shows and voodoo ceremonies. Dr. John recorded 30 studio albums and nine live albums, as well as contributing to thousands of other musicians' recordings. His immediately recognizable gravelly vocals, with a deep NOLA drawl, along with his accomplished boogie-woogie style piano playing, earned him the title, "The Voice of New Orleans."

Charles "The Horn Man" Neville's musical history goes back over six decades starting at age 15 with the Rabbit's Foot Minstrel Show. Charles Neville recorded and toured with a wide array of great artists including: Allen Toussaint, Kris Kenner, Fats Domino, James Booker, Big Joe Turner, Larry Williams, Big Maybelle, Jimmy Reed, BB King, Carlos Santana, Bonnie Raitt, The Grateful Dead, Dr. John, John Hammond, The Rolling Stones and so many others. He won a Grammy in 1989 for his sublimely beautiful saxophone solo on "Healing Chant" on the Neville Brothers' Yellow Moonalbum.

For decades, Art Neville shared the stage with his younger brothers, singer Aaron, saxophonist Charles and percussionist Cyril. As The Neville Brothers, they worked together at home in the Crescent City, on tour and on a string of more than a dozen studio and live albums released from 1978 to 2010. Long before they came together in name, all or some subset of them worked together backing other New Orleans musicians. It's a role Art Neville carved out during the 1960s with his group Art Neville & the Neville Sounds, which originally featured guitarist Leo Nocentelli and bassist George Porter Jr.. The group was renamed the Meters in 1968, working often with producer/songwriter/arranger Allen Toussaint, as a backing band for Dr. John, Paul McCartney, Robert Palmer and numerous others.

There will be a special appearance by the Berkshire Theatre Group Youth Choir, as well as a few other surprises not to be missed.

Garage entertainment by Tom Corrigan will be at 6:30pm in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre). Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to A Night in New Orleans are $25 and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





