Cast and Creative Team Set for FUN HOME at The Huntington

The Huntington has revealed the cast and creative team of Fun Home, with music by Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo, Shrek the Musical, Violet, Thoroughly Modern Millie), book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, and based on the best-selling graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, and directed by Logan Ellis. Fun Home runs at The Huntington from Friday, November 14 – Sunday, December 14, 2025 at the Huntington Theatre.



Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Fun Home is a beloved, groundbreaking, and emotionally rich story of seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, the musical traces Alison through childhood, college, and adulthood as she unravels her coming-out story, and her complex relationship with a brilliant, volatile, and closeted father. How have the mysteries of her father’s life shaped her own understanding of love and acceptance of her lesbian identity? With a soaring score by Jeanine Tesori and a sharp, heartfelt book by Lisa Kron, Fun Home is a beautiful, can’t-miss theatrical experience, directed by Logan Ellis.



“This beloved Broadway anomaly is one of my all-time favorites. Experiencing Fun Home with my then-teenage daughter, and then listening obsessively to its recording on the way to and from school for months, is a memory I hold close to my heart,” says Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco. “Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori (two big-hearted geniuses) conjured something remarkable and infused it with the essentialness of looking back in order to move forward, the beauty of a soaring score to convey the journey, and the transcendent power of truth. One of the country’s most exciting emerging directors, Logan Ellis, will direct an unmissable production of this extraordinary musical for us. If you have ever been a parent or a child, this work of art is for you!”



Fun Home is based on Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name. The musical premiered at The Public Theater in 2013 after being developed, in part, at the 2012 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab at White Oak and the 2012 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab at the Sundance Resort. In 2014, Fun Home was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It was produced on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre in 2015 and was nominated for twelve Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Musical. The cast album was nominated for the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Nearly a decade after it took Broadway by storm in 2015, Fun Home comes to Boston with as much resonance and heart as ever before.



“Fun Home is probably going to be much funnier than you will expect it to be,” says book writer and lyricist Lisa Kron. “It picks you up and carries you to a lot of places that are funny, quite moving, and never quite where you expect – but, always a place you are interested in being engaged in that place. At the end, it will take you apart a little, but then it will put you back together.”



The cast of Fun Home includes:



Sarah Bockel as Alison, a cartoonist in her 40s. Credits include: Beautiful: The Carol King Musical on Broadway, Dolly: A True Original Musical’s pre-Broadway run at Nashville’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, and the national tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.



Maya Jacobson as Medium Alison, a college freshman. Credits include: Fidler Afn Dakh Off Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors at PlayMakers Rep, and Fun Home at Studio Theatre.



Lyla Randall as Small Alison, a nine-year-old girl. Credits include: The Bedwetter at Arena Stage, Mr. Crocket on Hulu, and Sesame Street on Netflix.



Nick Duckart as Bruce Bechdel, Alison’s father. Credits include: the national tour of Come From Away, Jersey Boys at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Anna in the Tropics at Asolo Rep.



Jennifer Ellis as Helen Bechdel, Alison’s mother. Credits include: Merrily We Roll Along at The Huntington, Brigit at New Dramatists, and The Bridges of Madison County at SpeakEasy Stage.



Odin Vega as Christian Bechdel, Small Alison’s older brother. Credits include: The Light in the Piazza at The Huntington, The Little Mermaid Jr at Majestic Children’s Theater, and Aladdin Jr at St Michael’s Players.



Caleb Levin as John Bechdel, Small Alison’s younger brother. Credits include community theater performances with Academy of the Company Theatre, Break a Leg Theater Works, and Hingham Civic Music Theater.



Wyatt Anton as Roy, a young man Bruce hires to do yard work, Mark, a high school junior, Pete, a mourner, and Bobby Jeremy, imaginary television characters. Credits include: A Man of No Importance at SpeakEasy Stage, The Merchant of Venice at Prague Shakespeare Company, and Eurydice at Boston Conservatory at Berklee.



Sushma Saha as Joan, a college student. Credits include: 1776 on Broadway and at ART, Presencia at Bushwick Starr, and Chasing Grace at SheNYC.



Understudies include: Maren Phifer, Maya Bea Scott-Luib, Ryan Spry, and Nick Sulfaro.

The creative team for Fun Home includes scenic design by Tanya Orellana (Don’t Eat the Mangos at The Huntington), costume design by Celeste Jennings (Fat Ham at The Huntington), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg (Merrily We Rolly Along at The Huntington), sound design by Megumi Katayama (The Light in the Piazza at The Huntington), the wig, hair, and makeup design is by J. Jared Janas (The Hills of California at The Huntington). The music director is Jessie Rosso, the assistant music director is Brendon Shapiro, the choreographer is Taavon Gamble, intimacy is by Liv Dumaine, the voice and dialect coach is Ashleigh Reade, and the dramaturg is Christine Mok. The assistant director is Alexandra Dietrich. The production stage manager is Emily F. McMullen and the stage manager is Lauren J. Burke. The child supervisor is Kate Rubel. NY Casting is by Janet Foster, local casting is by Brett Duffy, and the music contractor is Rick Hammett. The line producer is Kevin Schlagle.



The pit orchestra includes: Max Boras, Paola Andrea Caballero, Doug Lippincott, Mike Rivard, Bill Vint, and Peter Zay.

