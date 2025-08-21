Cast Set for THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at The Huntington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Huntington has revealed the cast and creative team of The Hills of California, a ferocious and heartwarming drama by Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth and directed by Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco (The Light in the Piazza, The Triumph of Love). The Hills of California is produced in association with Berkley Repertory Theatre and runs at The Huntington from Friday, September 12 – Sunday, October 12, 2025 at the Huntington Theatre.



Internationally renowned Olivier and Tony Award–winning playwright Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman, Jerusalem) weaves the compelling, tender, and savagely funny tale of the four adult Webb sisters’ homecoming to the seaside guest house in Blackpool where they grew up. As girls, their fierce and ambitious mother Veronica trained them for a singing career à la The Andrews Sisters. Now adults, the sisters must reconsider the choices their mother made, the nostalgic call of youthful harmonies, and the unbreakable bonds of family. Critically acclaimed on Broadway and the West End, The Hills of California will be seen in a new production at The Huntington, directed by Loretta Greco (The Triumph of Love, Prayer for the French Republic).



This production at The Huntington and Berkeley Rep marks the first original American mounting of the play. With the past literally speaking to and colliding with the present, Butterworth’s latest epic is funny, searing, and full of music and catharsis — it is an unforgettable invitation to consider how we reckon with the past while forging our own future.



The cast of The Hills of California includes:



Allison Jean White as Veronica, a single mother with big dreams for her daughters’ futures. Credits include: Man and Boy on Broadway, Party Face and The Shaughraun Off Broadway, and the national tour of The 39 Steps.



Amanda Kristin Nichols as Gloria, the quick-tempered second eldest of the Webb girls. Credits include: Three Sisters Off Broadway, Advice and Bad Books at Florida Studio Theatre, and Noises Off at Bucks County Playhouse.



Aimee Doherty as Ruby, the second youngest of the Webb girls, and Mrs. Smith, a lodger. Credits include: Merrily We Roll Along and Sunday in the Park with George at The Huntington and Hello Dolly! and Into the Woods at Lyric Stage.



Karen Killeen as Jillian, the youngest of the four Webb sisters and Veronica’s primary caregiver. Credits include: The Dead and 1904 Off Broadway, Pride and Prejudice at Chautauqua Theatre Company, and Dr Ride's American Beach House at Yale Cabaret.



Kate Fitzgerald as Young Joan, the eldest of the four Webb sisters. Credits include: The Light in the Piazza at The Huntington, The Crucible at Bay Street Theatre, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at Lyric Stage, and Peter Pan at North Shore Music Theatre.



Meghan Carey as Young Gloria, the second eldest of the Webb girls. Credits include: Pinocchio at Commonwealth Lyric Theater, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Prague Shakespeare Company, and Something Rotten at Boston Conservatory.



Chloé Kolbenheyer as Young Ruby, the second youngest of the Webb girls. Credits include: Disco Fever: The Music of the Bee Gees Off Broadway, Who’d Love Lucy? at Tank NYC, and Bug at Witchhunt Theatre Company.



Nicole Mulready as Young Jillian, the youngest of the four Webb sisters. Credits include: Frank & Bean The Musical! at The WBUR Festival Kidstage, Troilus and Cressida at Prague Shakespeare Company, and I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire at Boston Conservatory.



Kyle Cameron as Dennis, Ruby’s husband, and Jack Larkin, a silver-tongued lodger and connection-maker for the Webb sisters. Credits include: Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp., By the Water, and Chains Off Broadway, Anna Karenina at the Denver Center, and The Hard Problem at Studio Theatre.



Jack Greenberg as Tony, Gloria and Bill’s son, Mr. Halliwell, a lodger, and Mr. Smith, a lodger. Credits include: John Proctor is the Villain at The Huntington, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Newsies at Reagle Music Theatre, and Romeo and Juliet at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company CSC2.



Patrice Jean-Baptiste as Penny, Veronica’s hospice nurse, and Biddy, a maid. Credits include: The Grove at The Huntington, Her Portmanteau at Central Square Theatre, and Trouble in Mind and Broke-ology at Lyric Stage.



Mike Masters as Bill, Gloria’s husband, and Joe Fogg, a lodger and accompanist for the Webb Sisters. Credits include: Sump’n Like Wings and An Evening at the Carlyle Off Broadway, Catch Me If You Can at The REV, and The Foreigner at Flat Rock Playhouse.



Lewis D. Wheeler as Mr Potts, a piano tuner, and Luther St. John, an American musical act producer. Credits include: The Triumph of Love and Joe Turner’s Come and Gone at The Huntington, No Man’s Land at ART, and Pass Over at SpeakEasy Stage.



Understudies include: Annika Bolton, Lila Grace English, Bridgette Hayes, Zachary Kautter, and Yewande Odetoyinbo.

