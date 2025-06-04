Cast Set For the WAM Theatre's Reading of ROOTED

WAM Theatre has announced casting for the June reading in their 2025 Fresh Takes Play Reading Series: Rooted written by Deborah Zoe Laufer (Be Here Now, The Last Yiddish Speaker), directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo (Far, Far Better Things, Sueño and Marisol), and features Jayne Atkinson, Jennie Jadow, and Hero Marguerite. The production will run at Ventfort Hall Gilded Age Mansion & Museum in Lenox, MA on Sunday, June 8th at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM. Tickets are now on sale.



Artistic Director Genée Coreno shared about the production, “Rooted explores the constraints of small-town life—and yet, how one gentle gesture, like tending a garden, can expand a person’s entire world. Deborah Zoe Laufer tackles the responsibility that comes with influence and power, especially in moments when communities are searching for meaning.”



WAM can't wait to share this dynamic piece, featuring an all-star cast— featuring Tony and Drama Desk nominee Jayne Atkinson (WAM’s Ann, Criminal Minds, Madam Secretary), the Critically Acclaimed Jennie M. Jadow (WAM’s Photograph 51, S&Co’s Merry Wives), and local favorite Hero Marguerite (Hartford Stage’s All My Sons, Chesters’ Big Big Sky and Circle Mirror Transformation).



“Laufer asks us to consider how quickly that search can turn into groupthink or blind devotion—and how theatre can serve as an antidote,” continues Coreno, “Her work is imaginative, daring, and expansive. She reminds us that in times of cultural contraction, theatre is a place of dilation and possibility. As women artists, we need that kind of invitation to dream bigger. And there is no one better to bring this vision to life than Tatyana-Marie Carlo—her direction knows no bounds.”



“Rooted invites us into a world among the trees, where solitude and connection, science and belief, are at odds,” director Carlo shared, “It’s a story about resilience, the search for meaning, and the unexpected ways we find our place in the world. I’m thrilled to share this play with WAM audiences and delve into the questions it raises.”



Jayne Atkinson will play the role of Emery, a 60-something who happily spends her days and nights among her plants, in her homemade treehouse, where she blogs about her experiments on the consciousness of plants. Atkinson’s credits include: Ann, MisCast Cabaret (WAM Theatre), Free Willy 1 and 2, The Village (Feature Films) House of Cards, Criminal Minds, Death and Other Details (Television).



Jennie M. Jadow plays the role of Hazel, Emery’s sister, who wishes to leave the tiny, rural town the two have spent their whole lives in. An on again, off again waitress, she’ll grab onto almost anything to make her escape. Jadow’s credits include: Photograph 51, The Droll (WAM Theatre), King Lear (Shakespeare & Company), and Library Lion (Adam Theater).



Suddenly, Emery becomes a viral internet sensation and large crowds start congregating beneath her treehouse praising her. Hazel sees this as their opportunity to finally escape, but when a wounded member of the crowd (Hero Marguerite) is hauled into the treehouse, all bets are off. Marguerite’s credits include: Port of Entry, Paradise (WAM Theatre), Big Big Sky, Circle Mirror Transformation (Chester Theatre Company), and A Christmas Carol (Hartford Stage).



“I wrote Rooted as a sequel to Be Here Now [WAM showcased in 2024]. My dream was that companies would produce the two plays in back-to-back seasons. So I'm thrilled that WAM is doing that!” playwright Laufer shared some information on how the two shows connect, “I hope that audiences remember Luanne, and the small, fictional town in upstate NY where both plays are set. My original intention was to write a trilogy, and wonderful companies like WAM, producing both plays, is the push I need to do that!”



“This piece is for the plant lovers, the small town dreamers, and for all those fascinated by mob-mentality or eco-cults,” added Molly Merrihew, WAM Managing Director. “Our team fell in love with this story and these incredible characters. Rooted is fresh, unconventional, and a story for this moment. The play dives deeply into the inner world of women, exploring the warmth, humor and madness that is the relationship of sisters, alongside the magic that is between humans and nature."



WAM Theatre is proud to offer equitable ticketing for this production and encourage patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26 - $56. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels. Additionally, WAM offers $5 for EBT card holders.