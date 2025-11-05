Cast Announced for Provincetown Theater’s Holiday Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Provincetown Theater has announced the cast and creative team for its final production of the 2025 season, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted by award-winning playwright Doris Baizley. Performances will run November 20–December 7, 2025, at the Provincetown Theater, located at 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA.

Directed by Artistic Director David Drake, this fresh staging features a cast of 17 Cape Cod–based actors and is set during the Great Depression. The story follows a traveling theater troupe that arrives to perform Dickens’ classic, only to find themselves without a Scrooge—or a Tiny Tim. Determined to continue, the ensemble rallies together to tell the timeless story of ghosts, redemption, and generosity.

The production incorporates live music, clowning, singing, dancing, and imaginative staging, with sets and props drawn from the troupe’s traveling carts and crates.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Eric Auger, Jennifer Cabral, Connie Chan, Andrew Clemons, Sean Flyr, Bob Junker, Sabrina Kulka, Ian Leahy, Patrick Lenihan, Thom Markee, Bryant A. Marshall, Racine Oxtoby, Denise Page, Brett Parson, Copper Santiago, Laura Scribner, and Paul J. Halley as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The creative team includes Joshua Quinones (Musical Direction), Jenni Baldwin (Set Design), Stephen Petrilli (Lighting Design), Thom Markee (Costumes and Props), and Lawrence Zankel (Stage Manager).

Performance Schedule

A Christmas Carol runs November 20–December 7, 2025, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There will be no performance on Thanksgiving Day, November 27. Tickets are available at provincetowntheater.org or by calling 508-487-7487.