CapeCodCAN! presents Cape Harmony and The Hyannis Sound in Concert on Cotuit Center for the Arts' Outdoor Stage

CapeCodCAN! presents Cape Harmony and The Hyannis Sound in concert on the Cotuit Center for the Arts' outdoor stage for a summer evening of music on Friday, July 15 at 5:00pm!

Cape Harmony is Cape Cod's all-female a cappella group, a self-run business made up of 10 talented young women from all over the US who come to Cape Cod during the summer to spread music and joy to both locals and visitors. A dynamic group with a unique sound and superb quality, Cape Harmony has been featured on radio, television, and in numerous newspapers.

The Hyannis Sound is a professional a cappella group composed of ten college-aged men from all over the country who perform at a variety of private and public events each summer across the Cape and New England, bringing music and smiles to audiences of all ages.

Now serving Cape Cod and the greater Plymouth area, the Cape Cod Collaborative Arts Network (CapeCodCAN!) is an independently funded, self-sustaining outreach program of Cotuit Center for the Arts dedicated to providing opportunities for inclusive learning in the visual, performing, and literary arts for youth, teens, and adults of all abilities. CapeCodCAN serves more than 500 people each year through various art activities including art lessons, gallery shows, public art creation, talent shows, and theatrical performances.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors. In case of weather, the show will be moved inside the theater building. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669