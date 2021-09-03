Cape Rep Theatre Presents the World Premiere of I'M THE STAR OF MY OWN SHOW: A COMEDY WITH A FEW LOW POINTS

Cape Rep Theatre presents I'm the Star of My Own Show: a comedy with a few low points, a new play written and performed by Joanne Callum Powers and directed by Maura Hanlon, in the Outdoor Theater, opening Wednesday, September 22nd.

Playing Wednesdays - Sundays at 7 pm through October 3rd. Tickets are $25, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Can it be a coming of age tale when you've reached a certain age? Who cares-a coming of age tale about trying to fit your fantastical dreams into an ordinary life, Joanne Powers' one-woman show is fast, hilarious, surprising and deeply moving.

Joanne Callum Powers is a theater artist whose work as a playwright, dancer, director, and choreographer has found its way onto many Cape Cod stages. Joanne was a long-time member and choreographer of the Extremes Dance Theater where she co-wrote, It's a War Out There. Her short play My Marbles Are Perfectly Fine was performed at Cape Rep in 2017.

All shows will be in Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated. Patrons who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask for this production. We request patrons who are not vaccinated to please wear a mask. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.