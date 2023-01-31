Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME TOGETHER-MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes To City Winery Boston In February

The event is on Wednesday February 8 at 7pm.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience with legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete and award-winning magician John Duke Logan will be on stage at City Winery Boston on Wednesday February 8 at 7pm (Doors open at 5pm). Tickets and information are at citywineryboston.com.

Beatlemania took off when the Fab Four appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show on February 9th, 1964 -- when over 73 million people tuned in to watch the lads. That performance changed television and pop music forever. Cha-Chi and John will share stories of that night and celebrate the 80th birthday of George Harrison, along with their special musical guest, celebrated Boston musician Corin Ashley. Ashley, best known as the leader of mod-pop heroes The Pills will recreate (with a band of friends) the set performed on the Sullivan show: "All My Loving," "Till There Was You," "She Loves You," "I Saw Her Standing There," and "I Want to Hold Your Hand," along with a few tunes by George Harrison in his honor.

Come Together is a multimedia experience filled with surprising stories & rare footage mixed with Beatles inspired magic & audience interaction. There are Beatles themed trivia challenges throughout the evening offering the audience to win prizes including original Beatles vinyl courtesy of Cheap Thrills Music & More of Dedham MA and other great gems. To see a preview of the show, visit cometogetherproductions.com.

Cha-Chi Loprete is a first-generation Beatles fan and longtime host of Breakfast with The Beatles radio broadcast heard weekly in three New England States and around the world! In his forty years in broadcasting, Loprete has interviewed Paul, George, and Ringo many times as well as historical figures from The Beatles' inner circle and beyond, including George Martin, Pete Best, Yoko Ono, Peter Asher, and many others. Loprete also hosted and narrated 5 sold-out Beatle inspired performances with the world-renowned Boston Pops Orchestra and hosts the popular podcast "Get Back to The Beatles with Cha-Chi Loprete!"

John Duke Logan is an international keynote speaker and award-winning magician who received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent. He's the producer and host of the popular Magic with The Beatles show, which blends magic, stories, audience interaction, and media to share how The Beatles created some of history's most magical and iconic moments. The media also nicknamed John the "Team Magician" for the New England Patriots where millions of people would watch him perform for the players every week on social media. As the founder of the "Impossible is Just a Word" program, he's been featured at TEDx, in Forbes, on ABC News, NBC, and ESPN, and can be seen at clubs, theaters, and conferences across the country.

Come Together - A Multimedia Beatles Experience at City Winery Boston takes place Wednesday Feb. 8. Doors will open at 5PM, Show at 7PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.




January 30, 2023

January 30, 2023

January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023

January 25, 2023

