Buffalo Tom Hosts PLEASE COME TO BOSTON This November

On the heels of Jump Rope, their tenth studio album released this spring, Buffalo Tom are extending an invite to fans to “Please Come To Boston” the weekend of November 1-3. The three-day festival hosted at the Arts at The Armory in Somerville, Mass. will feature music, arts, comedy, food/wine and literature. Tickets on sale beginning Friday, June 14th.

“Hopefully a recurring autumn event, this is an invitation to travel to New England to see us perform some unique album sets,” says Chris Colbourn. “And to discover a bit of what has inspired us these past 40 years since settling down here - hometown neighborhoods, forests and beaches, bars, clubs and restaurants - are the setting and muse for so many of our songs”

Buffalo Tom will perform one full album each date - Let Me Come Over (Friday); Big Red Letter Day (Saturday); and Sleepy Eyed (Sunday) - plus more songs from their 40 year career. Additional daily events will include comedy by Eugene Mirman, and Dave Hill; a reading by Tom Perotta, Bill Janovitz and more; and a special Sunday morning session of Punk Rock Aerobics with Hilken Mancini and Tom Maginnis.

There will be surprise guests and films, plus wine/beer, food trucks and unique Buffalo Tom merch items for sale throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $70 for a one-day pass, and a 3-day VIP pass is $237 and includes a limited edition bundle of commemorative poster, tote bag and hat.

