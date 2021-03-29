Broadway In Boston Season to Resume Fall 2021 With HAMILTON HADESTOWN, PRETTY WOMAN & More

Broadway In Boston has announced that performances for the updated Lexus Broadway In Boston season are scheduled to recommence beginning this Fall. The revised upcoming season will include: HADESTOWN, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, WICKED, ANASTASIA and HAMILTON. Subscription packages are currently on sale through Broadway In Boston. All public on sales to be announced at a later date.

"We're excited for the return of Broadway to the city of Boston and thrilled to share that performances are scheduled to resume this Fall," said Tivon Marcus, Vice President of Broadway in Boston. "We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to reigniting Boston's theater district when we welcome theatergoers back for what we hope will be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway."

Broadway In Boston is actively working alongside their colleagues at the Citizens Bank Opera House, the Emerson Colonial Theatre, an Ambassador Theatre Group venue and in collaboration with state and local government officials to re-open following local, state and federal health guidelines. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remain top priority. Once they receive approval on a re-opening plan they will look forward to sharing all details with theatregoers.

Over the past year, several Broadway In Boston engagements have been rescheduled and/or cancelled. Broadway In Boston Subscribers and other ticketholders were given the option to donate the value of their tickets to our community partner, the Marilyn Rodman Theatre For Kids program. This initiative endeavors to broaden the horizons of at risk youth and foster a lifelong appreciation of the performing arts by introducing kids to live, professional theater. To date over 70,000 kids have experienced the wonder and joy of theatre. Thanks to the generosity of many of these ticketholders, over $30,000 has been donated ensuring that young patrons throughout Massachusetts will return to the theater during the upcoming Season. Learn more here: https://www.rodmanforkids.org/theatre-for-kids.

Broadway In Boston has also announced that Lexus will continue as the official name-in-title sponsor of the Broadway In Boston Season for the seventeenth year in a row. Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

In addition to Lexus, Broadway In Boston thanks returning Season sponsors JetBlue Airways, the official airline, Tufts HealthPlan, the official health plan and Bank of America, the official bank of the updated season, as well as Boston Chops and The Godfrey Hotel.

The Lexus Broadway In Boston updated season subscription package includes:

HADESTOWN

Citizens Bank Opera House

November 2 - 14, 2021

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Emerson Colonial Theatre

January 4 - 16, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical

Citizens Bank Opera House

January 18 - 30, 2022

Emerson Colonial Theatre

February 22 - March 6, 2022

Harper Lee 's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Citizens Bank Opera House

April 5 - 17, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD: The Life and Times Of the Temptations

Citizens Bank Opera House

April 19 - May 1, 2022

ANASTASIA

Citizens Bank Opera House

August 16 - 28, 2022

HAMILTON

Citizens Bank Opera House

January 17-March 12, 2023

Additional show option that can be added to a season subscription include:

WICKED

Citizens Bank Opera House

June 8- July 24, 2022

For more information on all Broadway In Boston programming, show information, upcoming performances and to subscribe please visit https://BroadwayInBoston.com/subscriptions or call 866-523-7469 (Monday - Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm). New subscriptions are now on sale. All current Broadway In Boston subscribers will be contacted directly about their current subscriptions. Public on sales to be announced at a later date.

For more information on Group Sales please visit www.BroadwayInBoston.com/Groups, email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com or call 617-482-8616.