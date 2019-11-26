Brit Floyd Returns To Worcester With New Echoes 2020 Tour

"The world's greatest Pink Floyd show" returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2020 at 8 pm to perform its brand new production, BRIT FLOYD: Echoes 2020. Echoes 2020 includes highlights from "The Wall," "The Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals" and "The Division Bell." The show also features a show-stopping, 23-minute, note-for-note performance of the iconic era-defining song, "Echoes," from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album "Meddle." Tickets go on sale to members on Friday, November 29 and to the public on Monday, December 2 at 10 am.

Brit Floyd has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. The band faithfully recreates the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi-million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics. It really is as good as they say. Believe the hype and don't miss it!

Tickets to BRIT FLOYD: Echoes 2020 start at $38. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





