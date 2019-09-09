Brian Kennedy Returns To New York And Boston For Special Holiday Concerts

Brian Kennedy, one of Ireland's most inspired and revered ambassadors of music, will be returning to New York and Boston this December for special holiday concert appearances. On Monday, December 9 the Irish icon will bring his exceptional vocal talents to perform with Andy Cooney's Christmas Celebration at Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Avenue). Tickets are on sale now at www.carnegiehall.org or CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800.

"It has long been a desire of mine to perform at New York's famed Carnegie Hall," Brian said. Now a life-long dream will be fulfilled as he joins Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers, The New York Tenors (Daniel Rodriguez, Andy Cooney, Christopher Macchio), the Hibernian Festival Singers, all accompanied by the Big Apple Ensemble. The event will benefit Hope House Ministries.

On Sunday, December 8, Kennedy will join The New York Tenors in Boston for The Spirit of Christmas concert at John Hancock Hall (180 Berkeley Street) at 2:00 PM. For tickets: 508-285-9700 or https://cooneyshows.simpletix.com/e/46298. The line-up includes singer Marjie Delaney Fitzpatrick, the Haley Irish Dancers, emcee Declan Houton and the Big Apple Ensemble.

Broadway and US fans will remember Brian's Broadway debut as the featured vocalist in RIVERDANCE-ON BROADWAY.

In 2016, the charming Belfast-born heart throb knew something was not right and was diagnosed with colon cancer. At that time, he went through rounds of chemo and in 2018 surgery was ultimately required. He also continued to perform during chemo.

Fast forward to June 26, 2019 when miraculously he got the "all clear" from his doctors. 100% cancer free.

He's back on the road, doing what he does best....performing. "Music is the ultimate healer and having the fans' support means the world to me," the always upbeat Kennedy says, and cites "singing and performing as the motivation for staying positive." Today, he is determined to be even more vocal and inspire men and women everywhere to not be afraid to see a doctor and how important it is to be checked.

A U.S. tour for Brian is currently being planned for next year (2020) and beyond. Stay tuned!

BRIAN KENNEDY is not only a prolific songwriter but a master interpreter of lyrics as well, and audiences around the world continue to praise his exceptional vocal talents. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Brian remains one of Ireland's most popular singing stars. In a career spanning three decades and 15 albums, Brian has been fortunate to share the global stage and studio with countless incredible performers including Bono, Joni Mitchell, Sinead O'Connor, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan, Jeff Buckley, Stevie Wonder, Paul Brady, Dionne Warwick, Mary Black, John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan and even Meryl Streep. Virtually discovered by music icon Van Morrison, Brian was invited to tour as guest lead singer on Morrison's now legendary "Blues & Soul Revue," touring the world for six years. Throughout the relentless travelling with Morrison, Brian somehow managed to maintain a stream of chart-making albums. 'A Better Man' (1996) and 'Now That I Know What I Want' (1999), both went platinum at No.1 and earned him the awards of Irish Best Male Artist and Irish Best Male Album, as did the highly acclaimed 'Homebird' (2006) and cover album 'Interpretations' (2008). Brian was the first international artist to record the incredibly uplifting anthem "You Raise Me Up" with Secret Garden in 2001. His heart-wrenching live performance of this song at the funeral of Irish football legend George Best was released as a single and immediately jumped to the top 5 of the UK charts. Brian is a natural TV (The Voice-Ireland) and radio host (Clare FM) as well as lead performer on diverse international stages. He made his Broadway debut in Riverdance-On Broadway (2000) as featured vocalist performing over 300 shows during his nine months in New York, and represented Ireland at Eurovision 2006 in Athens. He also found time to write and publish two highly successful fiction novels and continues to receive many prestigious awards including the 2019 West Belfast Legend Award, the Ireland Meteor Lifetime Achievement Award for Music and an even rarer Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters from the University of Ulster for his contribution to literature and arts. He recently released his own personal set list from his extraordinary career (so far) in a double CD "The Essential Collection." This 32-track album features brand-new recordings from the past and present including a duet with Boy George. His first ever collection of his most beloved Christmas songs "Christmassy" was released in 2018. His latest EP, aptly titled "Recovery" is now available.





