Boston's Wang and Shubert Theatres may not reopen until 2022, CBS Boston reports.

"It's been a really tough time," Boch Center President and CEO Joe Spaulding said. "Maybe we get lucky and we may open in September of next year and in many cases we are looking at the beginning of 2022. We will have gone a year and half with absolutely not one dollar of earned income."

The Center has had to let go of 276 employees, and they are counting on the Save Our Stages program to help.

"Without this relief we are in trouble. And 90 percent of us will go out of business," Spaulding said.

He went on to say that even when theatres are allowed to reopen, it could take up to four months or more to get a show up.

To help raise funds, the Wang is selling seats for people to put their names on.

