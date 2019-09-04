Boston Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Pianist Alessandro Deljavan In His Boston Debut

The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra opens its 41st season led by Maestro Benjamin Zander with Mozart, Brahms, Bartók onThursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Sanders Theatre at Harvard University; Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Jordan Hall at the New England Conservatory; and Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Sanders Theatre. The program features award-winning Italian pianist Alessandro Deljavan in his Boston debut performing Brahms's epic Piano Concerto No. 2, paired with Mozart's Overture to The Magic Flute and Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra.

Benjamin Zander describes pianist Alessandro Deljavan as "electrifying and maverick in his approach." Of a recent performance, Theater Jones wrote, "[Alessandro is] revelatory in every respect. Everyone in the hall knew that they were hearing something special-something wonderful-from the very first notes. At the end, the spontaneous eruption of cheers was so different from the perfunctory ovation that any decent performance is awarded, that being a part of the thrilled crowd was a unique experience in itself."

One of the most often performed and engaging operas, Mozart's The Magic Flute premiered in Vienna on September 30, 1791 at Schikaneder's theatre, two months before Mozart's death. The overture will be performed by the Boston Philharmonic for the first time. Brahms' demanding Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 83, was a popular piece from its inception. The premiere took place in Budapest on November 9, 1881 with the Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra and the composer as soloist. Bartók's virtuosic Concerto for Orchestra premiered on December 1, 1944 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Serge Koussevitzky.

The Thursday evening concert at Sanders Theatre is part of the orchestra's Discovery Series. Mr. Zander speaks from the stage prior to each piece, introducing and explaining each of the works that will be performed, often with musical examples played by the orchestra. The Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts are preceded by Mr. Zander's Guide to the Music, an hour and fifteen minutes prior to concert start time. These talks offer an in-depth preview of the music on each program, which allows audience members to gain a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the pieces.

Program Information

Mozart/Brahms/Bartók

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Discovery Series discussion of music takes place prior to performance of each piece.

Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Guide to the Music pre-concert talk takes place beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Sanders Theatre at Harvard University | 45 Quincy Street | Boston, MA 02138

Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Guide to the Music pre-concert talk takes place beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Jordan Hall at the New England Conservatory | 30 Gainsborough Street | Boston, MA 02115

Program:

Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2

Alessandro Deljavan, piano

Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Tickets are available by visiting www.bostonphil.org or by calling 617-236-0999.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You