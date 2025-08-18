Boston Dance Theater To Receive $10,000 Grant From Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston Dance Theater (BDT) will receive a $10,000 grant from the Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation to support the general operating costs of its Trainee Program, a full-time pre-professional initiative that prepares emerging contemporary dancers for sustainable careers in the arts.

Launched in 2018, the BDT Trainee Program offers a rigorous 11-month curriculum for dancers aged 17–24. Trainees will train alongside BDT’s main company, gaining immersive experience through daily technique classes, rehearsals, performances, choreographic residencies, and professional development. The grant will help fund staffing, studio space, guest artist engagements, and the infrastructure necessary to deliver high-quality mentorship and training.

“This generous support from the Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation allows us to continue investing in the next generation of dance artists,” said Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, Founder and Co-Director of Boston Dance Theater. “Our Trainee Program is built on the belief that rigorous training, artistic mentorship, and professional experience should be accessible to all aspiring dancers. This grant helps ensure we can sustain that vision and give young artists the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in their careers.”

A former BDT Trainee and now Core Member reflected on the program’s impact:

“My time as a Trainee with Boston Dance Theater completely shifted my perspective as to what is possible in a career as a professional dancer. The training from BDT’s Core Members pushed me in new ways that challenged me physically and mentally, while still offering endless support of my artistry. I can confidently say that participating in Boston Dance Theater’s Trainee Program has been a crucial player in my artistic journey.”

Trainees will perform both with the company and independently at local venues including the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 3S Artspace, and the Rose Kennedy Greenway, while also working with international choreographers such as Itzik Galili, Yin Yue, and Alessandro Sousa Pereira. Alumni of the program have gone on to join companies across the U.S. and Europe, or continue their studies at leading institutions.

This investment from the Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation—a long-standing supporter of education, community development, and cultural access across Greater Boston—underscores the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening the arts sector and expanding pathways for youth in the city.

For more information about the BDT Trainee Program or to apply, visit www.bostondancetheater.com.