Boston Baroque Announces Launch of Virtual 'Holiday Season Package'

Boston Baroque rings in a holiday season like no other with a line-up of virtual releases and programs scheduled in December 2020. Boston Baroque has recently released an all-star version of Handel's Messiah as the next full-length concert release on Boston Baroque Live. Then, the newly announced "A Baroque Holiday" pop-up concert will be livestreamed on Saturday, December 5th at 7pm, a festive "Messiah Holiday Special" virtual program will take place on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 at 7pm, and the holiday season will conclude with "A New Year's Celebration" toast on December 31st at 7pm and January 1st at 3pm.

During what will be an unprecedented holiday season for everyone this year, Boston Baroque is committed to finding inventive and safe ways to share our music-and some holiday cheer-across Massachusetts and around the world. Starting today, audiences can watch a full-length performance of Handel's Messiah on the Boston Baroque Live platform for free throughout the entire month of December. Taking an innovative approach, this release compiles Messiah performances from 2014 to 2019, featuring an all-star roster of soloists, and some of the best moments from Boston Baroque's renowned chorus and orchestra, all led by conductor Martin Pearlman. Featured soloists include bass-baritone Dashon Burton performing the beloved "The Trumpet Shall Sound," soprano Amanda Forsythe's glittering rendition of "Rejoice Greatly," and other magnificent moments from mezzo-sopranos Ann McMahon Quintero and Paula Murrihy, countertenor Christopher Lowrey, tenors William Burden, Thomas Cooley, and Aaron Sheehan, and baritone Stephen Powell.

Boston Baroque's holiday celebration continues with "A Baroque Holiday" pop-up concert, featuring Boston Baroque's entrancing and socially-distanced orchestra, including concertmaster and recent GRAMMY®-nominee Christina Day Martinson, performing an hour-long program of seasonal Baroque sparklers. Starting with two Noëls by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, orchestrated by Music Director Martin Pearlman, and Arcangelo Corelli's stunningly beautiful Christmas Concerto, soloist Aldo Abreu then joins Boston Baroque to perform Antonio Vivaldi's dazzling Concerto in C for sopranino recorder. The program concludes with J.S. Bach's Violin Concerto in A minor, featuring soloist Christina Day Martinson, and, finally, Bach's beloved Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. This concert will be streamed live from Fraser Studio at GBH on Saturday, December 5th at 7pm.

The "Messiah Holiday Special" will celebrate Boston Baroque's beloved annual performance of Handel's Messiah with a special virtual celebration. The one hour-long program will feature holiday greetings from Boston Baroque soloists and musicians like soprano Amanda Forsythe, tenor William Burden, and bass-baritone Dashon Burton, alongside excerpts from the beloved oratorio, including the ever-popular "Hallelujah Chorus." This pre-recorded virtual celebration will be screened on Friday, December 18th at 7pm, and Saturday, December 19th at 7pm.

Finally, Boston Baroque rings in the new year with a virtual champagne toast by Music Director Martin Pearlman, followed by a performance of J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, featuring soloists Aldo Abreu and Priscilla Herreid, recorded in January 2019 at our annual New Year's concert in Sanders Theatre. This pre-recorded virtual celebration will be screened on Thursday, December 31st at 7pm and Friday, January 1st at 3pm.

Single tickets for each holiday program are $10, and are included in virtual season subscription packages. A "Holiday Special Package" will be available for purchase as well, which gives buyers discounted tickets to all three holiday programs, and a bonus documentary short film produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Hansen, entitled "What Messiah Means to Me," for just $30. All may be purchased online at baroque.boston or by calling the Box Office at (617) 987-8600.

BOSTON BAROQUE'S 2020-2021 MONTHLY RELEASES ON BOSTON BAROQUE LIVE

September 15, 2020: Beethoven's Fidelio

October 15, 2020: Biber's The Mystery Sonatas

November 16, 2020: Handel's Giulio Cesare

December 1, 2020: Handel's Messiah

December 31, 2020: New Year's Celebration

February 15, 2021: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

March 15, 2021: Highlights from Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea

April 15, 2021: Handel's Water Music Suite

May 15, 2021: Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610

June 15, 2021: Handel's Jephtha

