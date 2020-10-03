Boston-Area Theater Workers March to Raise Awareness For the Struggling Industry

The march took place at 3pm, when over 100 theatre employees marched from the Citizens Bank Opera House to the Boch Wang Center.

Boston-area live events workers marched through the Theatre District yesterday to raise awareness for the struggles of the entertainment industry, The Boston Globe reports.

"What are we fighting for?" asked Brian Willis, a Boston Lyric Opera carpenter. "Survival. People lost their jobs this year, [but] we lost our careers."

The workers are demanding continued pandemic unemployment assistance for industry employees.

"I don't want to be abandoned," said Gene Marley, an usher with 48 years experience. "We miss theater, and theater's important. You can only watch so much TV. Here, the actors play off the audience and their emotions."

In addition to the workers, US Representative Stephen Lynch made an appearance to vouch for the HEROES Act.

