Boch Center Presents The Best Of THE GHOST LIGHT SERIES

NBC Boston and NECN will both air a special episode of the Boch Center's Ghost Light Series. The "Best of the Ghost Light Series" show will feature performances by Livingston Taylor, The Mammals, Lori McKenna, Noel Paul Stookey, Tom Rush, Jonathan Edwards, Chris Smither, Kemp Harris, and Will Dailey. Each performance was recorded inside the historic Wang Theatre in Boston. The program will air first on NBC Boston Saturday, March 6 at 7:00 PM, and then again on NECN Saturday, March 13 at 7:00 PM.

For centuries, theatres around the world have had what is known as a Ghost Light, a single lamp left shining when everyone has left. The legend is that this light protects actors, patrons and theatres from bad luck and ghosts. The Ghost Light Series features artists performing to an empty audience on the Boch Center stage illuminated only by the Ghost Light. There are no amps and no spotlights, just the artists and their instruments, playing and sharing stories, and revealing what it is like to be a musician at a time when you are cut off from your audience.

