Blue Man Group Boston Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Celebration During February School Vacation Week

Blue Man Group Boston will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020 and to kick off the festivities, they'll be bringing their brand of zany creativity to February School Vacation Week.

From Feb. 17-23, Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse will host 18 shows, including added weekday matinees at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. During each performance, guests will get in the anniversary spirit with commemorative 25th anniversary temporary tattoos.

In addition, pre-show activities will let guests get creative with two options offered during the week. From Monday, Feb. 17-Wed. Feb. 19, audience members can join the Blue Man tribe by choosing or creating their own design with glow-in-the-dark face painting. From Thursday, Feb. 20- Sunday, Feb. 23, guests can use various materials like feathers, gems and paint to create their very own mask to wear during the show.

"As we enter our 25th anniversary this year, engaging with the audience in creative ways is something we've always done in Boston and want to continue to do," said Jonathan Screnci, Blue Man Group Boston Resident General Manager. "These added activities during school vacation week are definitely in that spirit and allows the audience to be a special part of our interactive show experience."

After all performances, guests are invited to stay and meet the Blue Men and take the ultimate selfie to add to their collection. Doors open one hour before each performance, and, in addition to the special school vacation week activities, there is also a full bar and interactive music and light installation created by Blue Man Group called the "Lounge-U-Lum."

Blue Man Group Boston has also partnered with local Theater District restaurants to offer food specials and discounts during the week.

Fans can also save 25% off a family four pack of tickets for select shows Feb. 17-23. More information about school vacation week activities, tickets and a list of special discounts offered by participating restaurants can be found at: https://www.blueman.com/boston/buy-tickets/school-vacation-week. All activities are free for ticketholders.

For more information about Blue Man Group Boston and the show experience, check out www.blueman.com. Children under the age of 3 are not permitted in the theatre.





