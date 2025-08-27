Bill Army, Sasha Diamond and More to Star in THE WEEKEND: A STOCKBRIDGE STORY at BSC

Barrington Stage Company has revealed the cast and creative team for the company's World Premiere production of The Weekend: A Stockbridge Story. The play, written by Ben Diskant (The Endless Quiet) and directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul, will be presented from Tuesday, September 16 through Sunday, October 12 on the St. Germain Stage.



The production will star Bill Army (Broadway: The Band's Visit, Act One), Sasha Diamond (BSC: The Birds, Peerless; TV: “The Equalizer,” “Bull”), Molly Jobe (Broadway: Waitress, Newsies), and Ben Rosenfield (Off-Broadway: Through a Glass Darkly; Film: Joy Will Prevail, A Most Violent Year).



The Weekend is a world premiere about fresh perspectives, missed opportunities, and

finding the courage to move forward again. It was a quick, romantic getaway. Just Beth and Tom… and his hopeless brother, Allan. Their family cabin in Stockbridge is full of memories for all of them, some wonderful and some world-ending. As Beth attempts to reconnect with her husband, Allan unexpectedly reconnects with his past, and Tom can't help but intervene.



The creative team features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Ricky Reynoso, lighting design by Amina Alexander, and sound design and original composition by Fabian Obispo. Production Stage Manager is Leslie Sears. Assistant Stage Manager is Aurora Courcy.