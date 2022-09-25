Berskhire Theatre Group to Present THE WIZARDS OF WINTER and More in Holiday Concert Season

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) have announced a festive lineup for the 2022 holiday season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

The merry offerings include: The Wizards of Winter (12/3) featuring former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, along with Broadway and theater veterans; The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show (12/11) featuring Charl Brown, back by popular demand after this summer's hit Smokey and Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson, along with stars from Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and A Bronx Tale; Come Home for The Holidays: A Colonial Family Concert (12/18) featuring members of The Berkshire Music Community hosted by The BTG Youth Chorus; and a one-night only presentation of Warren Miller's 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker (11/3).

Ticket Information

Tickets for all of BTG's performances are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444.



The ticket office located at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. All concerts, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

The Wizards of Winter

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, December 3 at 7pm

Tickets: Adult: $59, Child (16 and Under): $29



This holiday season, The Wizards of Winter will bring their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to The Colonial Theatre. Join The Wizards of Winter as they embark on a musical journey in search of the true meaning of the holidays performing their rock opera.

Featuring former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, along with Broadway and theater veterans, this 11-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes memories and emotions of past holidays!

Celebrate the Season with The Wizards of Winter, a holiday rock event for the whole family!

The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, December 11 at 2pm

Tickets: Adult: $59, Child (16 and Under): $29



Back by popular demand after this summer's hit Smokey and Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson, Charl Brown returns to the Colonial with The Doo Wop Project featuring stars from Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and A Bronx Tale. After honing their style on Broadway, The Doo Wop Project dress up 21st-century hits in five-part harmony and return doo wop favorites to stages around the country.

This holiday season, The Doo Wop Project will get you into the Spirit! Hear old school holiday classics like The Drifters' "White Christmas," The Temptations' "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." The audience will also love contemporary hits like "This Christmas" and "Last Christmas" with a doo wop twist. A perfect way to ring in the holidays in the Berkshires!



Come Home for The Holidays: A Colonial Family Concert

Featuring Members of The Berkshire Music Community hosted by The BTG Youth Chorus

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, December 18 at 2pm

Tickets: Adult: $25, Child (16 and Under): $15



Berkshire Theatre Group invites you back home to The Colonial Theatre with a very special concert for the whole family. There is no better way to celebrate the spirit of the holidays than with the Berkshire tradition of story and song. Enjoy performances by some of the area's best known and respected artists from the diverse Berkshire County music community along with our very own BTG Youth Chorus. This concert is in support of Berkshire Theatre Group educational programs and features appearances by: Gina Coleman, Kathy Jo Grover, Beth Maturevich, Wanda Houston, Billy Keane, Diego Mongue, Ed Moran, Rev Tor and Jack Waldheim with The Shire Mountain Holiday Band featuring Dan Broad, Dave Brown, Benny Kohn and Conor Meehan. Hosted by The BTG Youth Chorus.

Warren Miller's Daymaker

at The Colonial Theatre

One-Night Only Film Presentation

at The Colonial Theatre

Thursday, November 3 at 7pm

Tickets: $20

Join us for the annual celebration that crosses generations and connects us to the comforting constant of snow with Warren Miller's 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker. In the world today, the ground shifts constantly beneath our feet, and bearings are hard to come by. Warren Miller's Daymaker will take you on a journey to peaks that replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.

From British Columbia's Monashee mountains to the throne of Greece's Olympus mountains, Alaska and beyond, join Crazy Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick, Connery Lundin, and more out on the hill and you can't really have a bad day.

We hit Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter, surprise a Warren Miller superfan at the base of Snowbasin, and take him skiing with Jonny Moseley and Marcus Caston. We follow one of Europe's most legendary mountain guides, rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding and try to keep up with some of the most exciting young skiers and snowboarders on the planet.

About Berkshire Theatre Group

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 11,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July 2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.