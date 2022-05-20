Berkshire Theatre Group to Receive $10,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Berkshire Theatre Group has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its production of B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching. BTG's project is among 1,125 projects across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including Berkshire Theatre Group, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience."

Of the play, Tara L. Wilson Noth, Playwright, said: "I believe in the power of words. I believe they are the greatest strength this world has... I feel very fortunate that I could use my words to craft this story. It is a story of race and identity, of promise and purpose... but perhaps more importantly, it is the story of the potency of being seen. The universal need to be seen for who we are. When we truly see each other, we can begin an honest dialogue... I hope this play can succeed in beginning that conversation."

The play will have its world premiere at the Unicorn Theatre on Berkshire Theatre Group's Stockbridge Campus.

Artistic Director, CEO Kate Maguire responded to the support: "We are honored to receive this most prestigious award for Ms. Noth's play, which speaks so powerfully about many of the issues we are facing in our world. As ever, the theatre can provide a place for us to gather and reflect on our humanity."

For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

At The Unicorn Theatre

B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching

written by Tara L. Wilson Noth

directed by Kimille Howard

at The Unicorn Theatre

on the Larry Vaber Stage

Previews: Thursday, June 23 at 7pm and Friday, June 24 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, June 25 at 7pm

Sensory Friendly: Tuesday, July 5 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, July 9 at 7pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: Sensory Friendly: $15

Tickets: $56

After unbearable loss, a grieving attorney takes a pro bono case representing a black teenager accused of murder. When an alluring stranger steps in to help, she is left questioning who she is and what she wants. While fighting for the young man's innocence, she is forced to confront the devastating truth about marriage, race and the woman she has chosen to be.

B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching is a play about the choices we make and the unspoken lies we tell ourselves to make peace with those choices.

Tickets for B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching and all of BTG's exciting summer season productions are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444.



The ticket office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.



BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (The Unicorn Theatre) Stockbridge, MA.