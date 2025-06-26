Berkshire Theatre Group to Present the Third Annual David Grover Scholarship Concert HERE WE GO AROUND AGAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, July 18 at 5:30pm, the Berkshires come together once again to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of David Grover at the Third Annual David Grover Scholarship Concert: Here We Go Around Again.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Balderdash Cellars in Richmond, this special evening—presented with heartfelt thanks to event chairs Dr. Michael and Kathleen Fabrizio and William and Rose Ann Sturgeon—is more than a concert. It's a celebration of a beloved Berkshire icon whose music brought joy to generations.

Proceeds from the event benefit BTG PLAYS!, Berkshire Theatre Group’s year-round education program that reaches more than 9,500 students across Berkshire County.

The concert will feature a performance by Michael Fabrizio, the celebrated Nashville-based singer-songwriter known for his passionate vocals and powerful storytelling. He will be joined by Broadway performer and BTG artist Mike Wartella, who brings his signature energy and stage presence home to the Berkshires. Kathy Jo Grover, David Grover's wife and Wartella’s mother, will share personal reflections and perform a touching duet with her son. The evening will also highlight the next generation of talent with a special appearance by the BTG Youth Chorus, whose voices carry forward David’s enduring legacy of nurturing young artists.

The concert will take place at Balderdash Cellars, located at 81 State Road in Richmond, MA, on Friday, July 18 at 5:30pm. Guests can enjoy a summer evening of uplifting music, local wine, and delicious offerings from the Flavorful Bites Food Truck.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door, with limited availability. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged to secure your spot and help organizers plan for a memorable evening. All plays, schedules, casting, and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or call the box office at 413-997-4444.

