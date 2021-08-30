Berkshire Theatre Group to Present J.P. PRESCOTT'S TRAVELING MEDICINE SHOW

J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show reimagines the old-time traveling tent shows of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A wide array of performers will take the stage under the Big Tent outside The Colonial Theatre backed by the house band for the evening, the Rev Tor Band.



BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (Colonial Theatre/Colonial Big Tent) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Berkshire Theatre Festival/Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (Unicorn Theatre/Outside on the Great Lawn) Stockbridge, MA.

J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show

by Tor Krautter

directed by Mike Wartella

original music by Tor Krautter

Friday, September 10 at 7pm

Tickets: $35

Welcome to J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show-a modern take on the old-time traveling tent shows of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Your Master of Ceremonies, Professor J.P. Prescott III, has traveled the globe in search of just the right ingredients to fuse with his patented, pure graded, 100% American rattlesnake oil. Along the way, he has encountered some of the most amazing performers the world has ever known and has assembled them all in one show, for just one night, under one big tent. So find yourself a seat, you are in for a treat. You have made it to the Medicine Show.

J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show featuring Mike Wartella as J.P. Prescott with performances by: Gina Coleman, The Picky Bastards, Rosebud Red and Opal Raven Cirque of Gypsy Layne, Comedian Juggler Dan Foley, The Magical Comedy of Peter Gross and Sarotonin Flow Performance Art. All with the backing of our house band for the evening, the Rev Tor Band.

Safety Protocols

At this time, proof of vaccination is required for all indoor events. Patrons must present a photograph or physical vaccination card upon arrival to their performances. This policy will be evaluated as recommendations are made by the CDC. If this policy changes patrons will be notified. Masks are mandatory for all indoor events for all patrons regardless of age (unless eating or drinking in specified areas). Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks for all outdoor events. There is limited distancing between parties. No-contact scanning stations for tickets will be at the point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the spaces. Seating and surface areas are sanitized frequently using an electrostatic sprayer. Theatres have upgraded HVAC filters, added ozone-free NPB ionization and otherwise comply with all local and state safety requirements. A doctor/nurse will be on duty for all performances. Patrons who are not feeling well should contact BTG's box office to discuss rescheduling options.