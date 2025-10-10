Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservations Partner for Fall Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and The Trustees of Reservations partnered this fall to offer audiences a combined cultural and seasonal experience. The collaboration connected BTG’s production of Metamorphoses at the Unicorn Theatre with The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show 2025 in Stockbridge.

Mary Zimmerman’s Metamorphoses brought classical myths to life through striking visuals and poetic storytelling. The production’s exploration of love, loss, and transformation reflected the mystery and atmosphere of the Halloween season.

As part of the partnership, Metamorphoses ticket holders received exclusive access to discounted admission for The Pumpkin Show, which featured thousands of carved and illuminated pumpkins. Theater patrons were offered $20 tickets, compared with standard prices of $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends.

The collaboration continues BTG and The Trustees’ shared mission to combine the performing arts with New England’s natural and cultural heritage. The organizations also plan a similar partnership this winter linking BTG’s A Christmas Carol with The Trustees’ Winterlights event.

Tickets for BTG productions are available at berkshiretheatregroup.org or by calling 413-997-4444.