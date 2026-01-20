Berkshire Pulse Reveals 2026 Spring Class Schedule

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkshire Pulse has announced its Spring 2026 schedule of dance, music, and creative arts classes for area youth, teens, and adults! This session features a blend of beloved classics and exciting new offerings—from foundational classes in Ballet or Modern, to something fresh like Capoeira or Latin Partnerwork. Berkshire Pulse provides opportunities for dancers of all ages to learn, grow, and be inspired. And best of all, it's all happening right here in the heart of Housatonic!

For the complete class schedule, please visit the Pulse website: https://berkshirepulse.org/courselist/

Youth Spring 2026 Class Highlights:

Youth Hip Hop with Dashawn Davis - Ages 10-13/Beginner + Intermediate - Students are introduced to Hip-Hop foundations, including footwork, intricate movements, balance, and grooves. Saturdays, 4:00-5:00pm from February 7 to April 11 (No class January 31 and February 14)

Acro Basics with Erin Naylor - Ages 9+/Beginner - NEW! A continuation of our successful Tumbling program for children 5-8, this class offers a fun and exciting introduction to acro and building basic skills for gymnastics. Students will practice balance, coordination, flexibility and strength through yoga that can support them in becoming more confident with their bodies. Wednesdays, 4:45-5:45pm from January 28 to May 27

(No class February 18 and April 22)

Capoeira with Tarcisio Ramos Dos Santos - Ages 8+/Beginner - Returning by popular demand, experience the Afro-Brazilian martial art of Capoeira! Learn the acrobatic movements, dance, powerful kicks, and the enchanting rhythms of traditional Capoeira music. Wednesdays, 5:15-6:15pm from January 28 to May 27 (No class February 18 and April 22)

Adult and Teen Class Highlights:

Community Tap with Teak Welch - for Adults and Teens ages, 13+/Beginner - Have you always wanted to tap, but never got the chance? Well, now is your chance! In Tap, you get to be the musician and the dancer. This class is a perfect start to your tapping journey. Tap shoes in a variety of sizes are available to borrow at the front desk! Tuesdays, 6-6:45 pm from January 6 – May 26.

Latin Partnerwork Series with Prashad Abeysinghe and Luana Dias David - Ages 18+/Advanced Beginner - Join us for a dynamic 4-week workshop series exploring the art of Latin partner dancing with Prashad Abeysinghe and Luana Dias David. This series will focus on building strong fundamentals in lead and follow techniques, rhythm, and connection while introducing fun patterns and styling from popular Latin dance forms such as Salsa and Bachata. Fridays, 7-8:30 PM on January 16, 23, 30, Feb 6. (No Partner Needed)

Hip Hop for Absolute Beginners with Jody Green - For Adults and Teens, ages 14+ - Welcome to the cypher! Inside this container, we will explore the movement of Hip-Hop and create our own styles rooted in the lineage of Hip-Hop and Black and Latinx culture(s). Students will learn styles and steps they can use while dancing socially outside of the studio. Thursdays, 7:15-8:15 PM from January 15 to May 28.

The Spring Session is happening now! New and returning students can register in person, by calling 413-274-6624, or going to our website at berkshirepulse.org.

Pulse Accessibility Initiatives

Pulse is committed to making our programs affordable and accessible to all. New, prospective, and returning students and their families should be aware of the following Access offerings to support their ongoing participation:

TUITION ASSISTANCE: Partial or full tuition waivers are available to any student with demonstrated financial need, 100% automatic waivers for EBT/WIC recipients. Visit our website to learn more and apply.

DANCEWEAR: Pulse maintains an inventory of clean, dress-code appropriate dancewear for youth students to borrow, whenever needed.

DANCE SHOES: Pulse maintains an inventory of gently-used tap, character, jazz, and flamenco shoes in youth and adult sizes for borrowing, whenever needed.

SPANISH-TRANSALATION SUPPORT: Enrollment and tuition assistance applications are available both in English and Spanish. Dedicated, in-person Spanish translation support is provided during registration periods.

ADA-ACCESSIBLE FACILITY: There are several ADA parking spaces available at the front and side of the building, plus an elevator to the studios on the 3rd floor for anyone with mobility issues.