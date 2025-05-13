Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of Boston’s most unique celebrations of the arts returns June 1, as the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes over the quiet streets and alleys of the beautiful cobble stoned neighborhood. The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition turns Beacon Hill into a fantastical art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with beautiful creations. Visitors can find the perfect piece to add to their home while musicians will be roving throughout the neighborhood providing an enchanting atmosphere in various garden locations. There is no cost to attend the Art Walk which runs from noon to 6:00 PM rain or shine.

Created in 1990, the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes place in the nooks and crannies of Beacon Hill’s North Slope as residents open up their private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards and allow artists to display and sell their artwork. It is a chance for visitors to tour the private spaces of Beacon Hill while viewing original, handmade artwork. Thousands of people attend each year. It is a free popular event in the neighborhood, with a festive atmosphere and volunteer musicians playing in various gardens throughout the day. Around 50 artists usually participate, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter. Visitors enjoy a unique atmosphere boasting bursts of colors at the background sound of live classical and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day.

“This event gets better and better every single year. It is incredible to see what the artists come up with as they hone and perfect their vision,” said Jen Matson, a Beacon Hill Art Walk Organizer. “The walk is the perfect way to kick off summer in Boston and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Visitors hoping to get the most out of the art walk are encouraged to start at either 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar St.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is made possible thanks to the work of dozens of dedicated volunteers. It is a fun and engaging way to give back to the thriving Boston Arts Community that helps make this such a special place to live. Anyone interested in volunteering can apply at beaconhillartwalk.com.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take place Sunday, June 1 in Beacon Hill’s North Slope.

