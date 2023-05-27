BTG Adds Three Additional Shows to Sold Out Run of WHAT THE CONSITUTION MEANS TO ME

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and WAM Theatre have announced the addition of three extra performances of their co-production, What the Constitution Means to Me. Due to overwhelming demand and the incredible response from audiences, these additional shows will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 7pm, Tuesday, May 30 at 7pm and Sunday, June 4 at 2pm at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.

What the Constitution Means to Me is a captivating and thought-provoking play written by renowned playwright Heidi Schreck. It explores the personal and political significance of the United States Constitution, delving into its impact on women's rights, race and the pursuit of the American Dream. The play has received widespread critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and timely examination of our nation's founding principles.

Kate Maguire, CEO and Artistic Director of Berkshire Theatre Group, added, "The response we have received for What the Constitution Means to Me has been incredible. Audiences have embraced this production with open hearts and minds, sparking important conversations about our democracy. We are thrilled to extend the run and share this transformative theatrical experience with more people."

Director Kristen van Ginhoven expressed her excite ment about the added shows, saying, "After the past few challenging years, it is thrilling to see this show selling so well. We are grateful to audiences for embracing this show and are excited to add three more chances for audiences to enjoy the work of these extraordinary artists. Get your tickets now–they will go fast! See you at the theatre!"

Audiences are raving about the production, “It is amazing and anyone in office or thinking about running for office should see it. Better yet, everyone should see it." "Powerful! Moving! Timely! Fun! LOVED every second of it! This is a must see!" "So, so good! Brava! We all loved it. Very thought-provoking."

Tickets Still Available for Sensory-Friendly Performance

Tickets are also still available for the sensory-friendly performance on Wednesday, May 31 at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visitClick Here or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (The Unicorn Theatre) Stockbridge, MA.

About Berkshire Theatre Group

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 10,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July

2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

About WAM Theatre

WAM Theatre is a professional theatre company based on the Ancestral homelands of the Mohican people in what is now colonially known as Berkshire County, Massachusetts, that operates at the intersection of arts and activism. WAM creates theatre for gender equity and has a vision of theatre as philanthropy. Every time an audience comes together for a theatrical event, a community is formed. WAM Theatre engages that community by producing theatrical events for everyone, with a focus on women theatre artists and/or stories of women and girls, and by donating a portion of the proceeds from those theatrical events to organizations that work to benefit the lives of women and girls in our communities and worldwide. For more information, visit wamtheatre.com.