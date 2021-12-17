BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates the Return of Boston Run and North American Tour

Blue Man Group, the internationally known theatrical phenomenon, celebrates its return to the United States with resumed performances in Boston and the relaunch of its North American tour. Starting Feb. 10, fans can celebrate the group's long-awaited return to Boston's Charles Playhouse and enjoy an over-the-top and unconventional musical experience. Additionally, Blue Man Group's North American Tour, which will thrill audiences in 50 cities across North America with its creative instrumentals, hilarious hijinks, outrageous disturbances and innovative technology, will begin its journey again on Feb. 24 in Syracuse, NY.

To purchase tickets for Boston performances, please visit blueman.com/boston starting tomorrow, Dec. 17. To view all tour stops and purchase tickets for the North American tour, please visit blueman.com/tour starting tomorrow, Dec. 17.

The return of the Boston production and the return of the North American Tour mark the final announcements of Blue Man Group's reopening plans in the United States following the global intermission.

For information regarding COVID guidelines, please visit: blueman.com/covid-19.