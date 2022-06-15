BLACK KINGDOMS MATTER Will Be Presented at Cotuit Center for the Arts

This Juneteenth, Cotuit Center for the Arts will host the latest installment of the Black Lives Matter series, titled Black Kingdoms Matter - Africa: The Motherland. The Black Lives Matter series of presentations is written by Robin Joyce Miller and presented by James Walter Miller and Robin Joyce Miller. The presentation will take place on Sunday, June 19 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Black Kingdoms Matter highlights some of the amazing ancient African kingdoms that were in existence before the age of European Imperialism and Colonization. The program gives us a very positive view of Africa, which is the Motherland to us all.

The Black Lives Matter series is the creation of artists, poets, educators, and ardent Center members James Walter Miller and Robin Joyce Miller. The series kicked off in August 2020 with "Restoring My African Soul," a multi-media performance addressing an artist's struggle from black shame to African American pride through art and poetry. Past presentations have included "Black Lives Matter in the Soul of America," "Black Children Matter: Discovering African American History," and "Coming Black to Cape Cod - Black History of Cape Cod," among many others.

In each installment of the Black Lives Matter series, the Millers explore new topics with the goal of engaging the local community in conversations and cultural experiences surrounding the specific challenges of racial diversity and inclusion on the Cape-discussing subjects such as slavery, the Civil Rights movement, and racial harmony. Each presentation concludes with a Q&A session to bring audiences into the conversation.

"This series is done with love and respect for a culture and people who have been devalued throughout the world," says Robin. "We do this work to honor our heritage and enlighten people, even as we learn from each project. Our hope is that viewers will attain new information and expand their perspectives on the lives of all people. In truth, we are one race-The Human Race."

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.