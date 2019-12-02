Apollinaire Theatre Presents CRY IT OUT

Jessie is feeling trapped and alone on maternity leave in her new Long Island duplex. Starved for adult conversation, she invites the funny and forthright Lina for coffee in their neighboring backyards.

They become fast friends, quickly bonding over their shared "new mom" experience despite the financial gulf between them-while someone watches from the mansion on the cliff overlooking Jessie's yard.

This insightful comedy with dark edges takes an honest look at the absurdities of new motherhood, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship in America.

Cry It Out stars Becca A. Lewis as Jessie. Becca has appeared in numerous Apollinaire productions including The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Three Sisters, Informed Consent, The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, and Detroit. Other recent roles include The Women Who Mapped the Stars (Central Square Theater with the Nora), Revolt. She said. Revolt again (CompanyOne- Dig Boston's Best Performance), Splendor (CompanyOne), GRIMM (CompanyOne- IRNE Supporting Actress), The Big Meal (Zeitgeist Stage- Elliot Norton nomination Outstanding Actress, Ensemble), Tigers Be Still (Zeitgeist Stage- Elliot Norton nomination Outstanding Actress, Production), A Behanding in Spokane (Theatre on Fire), Far Away, Vinegar Tom, Fen (Whistler in the Dark). Becca co-created and performs in The Pineapple Project with Queer Soup, an original piece for kids celebrating gender diversity.

Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $15 students. Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com. Information and directions at www.apollinairetheatre.com.





