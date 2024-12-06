Annisquam Village Church Music Series Welcomes Back Lobster Cove String Quartet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Annisquam Village Church has announced the return of the Lobster Cove String Quartet for an evening of midwinter musical revelry on Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 PM, at the Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington Street Gloucester. Joined by guest soprano Theodora Nestorova, The Lobster Cove String Quartet presents LUX: A Celebration of Light Amid Darkness, featuring ancient airs and dances, Christmas carols familiar and obscure, contemporary favorites, and selections from Bach, Corelli, Charpentier, Borodin, Caroline Shaw, Ravel, Tchaikovsky, and more. The AVC Music Committee invites all audience members to a free post concert reception.

For further information, call: (978) 281-0376 or email: avchurch820@gmail.com Admission is by donation ($35 per adult, suggested).

Violinist, composer, member of the Lobster Cove String Quartet and AVC Artist-in-Residence Scott Moore looks forward to the concert: "This time of year means a lot of things to a lot of people. There’s the magic of solstice time, the darkening of days, the liminality of a passing-away season, the feeling of all slipping away. There’s wood smoke and crystalline starlight, and the festivity of the holidays. There’s uncertainty and apprehension as we await a new year. And so we look inward; we find comfort in familiar patterns passed down from the deep past, and unexpected joys which reward our engagement with the present moment. And we rejoice that by joining together in music, we can share those moments with friends and strangers alike, with the ghosts of past and future. We remember that darkness cannot drive out darkness. We celebrate illumination, lux, light amid the dark. And we sing.”

Founded in 2023, the Lobster Cove String Quartet is dedicated to presenting vibrant new music, and fresh takes on great music of all eras. The Gloucester, Massachusetts-based group aims to bring rare intimacy, fire, intellect, and soulfulness to the string quartet medium—curating unforgettable experiences and programs that obliterate the lines between classic and contemporary, art and pop, chamber music and back porch jam session. The members of the Lobster Cove String Quartet are Scott Moore, violin; Erica Pisaturo, violin; Brandon White, viola; and Alex Fowler, cello.

LUX: A Celebration of Light Amid Darkness is Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 PM at the Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington Street Gloucester. The ticket price is $35, Suggested Donation. Audience members are invited to a free post concert reception. For further information, Call: 978-281-0376 or email: avchurch820@gmail.com

