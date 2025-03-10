Additional Productions and Cast Members Set for Williamstown Theatre Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three new productions have joined Williamstown Theatre Festival as passes go on sale to donors starting Wednesday, March 12 at 12 PM for this new vision for Tony Award-winning theater festival’s 71st season (W71). The complete festival takes place from July 17 through August 3.



At the center of W71 is the inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model, led by Jeremy O. Harris, with actor, model, and co-founder of the online book club “Library Science,” Kaia Gerber and her co-founder Alyssa Reeder, entrepreneur and producer Alex Stoclet, and dancer and member of American Theatre’s “2023’s 6 to watch”, Christopher Rudd.



W71 is a multi-disciplinary theatrical eruption that investigates and celebrates playwright Tennessee Williams, as well as the spaces he inhabited and inspired. This Festival is not nostalgic, and these artists are not simply heralding this canonical icon. They are diving deep, scrutinizing the conditions that influence human behavior, and asking the question, “who tells our stories and why do they tell them the way that they do?”



This season, WTF announces “The Annex” a new venue in the North Adams Gateway Center in North Adams, MA that is being converted to a flexible performance space for an intimate, non-traditional audience experience. For W71, it will be home to four core productions. New productions announced for W71 are:



Many Happy Returns (Friday, July 18 - Sunday, August 3 at The Annex), the acclaimed dance piece co-created and choreographed by Monica Bill Barnes and co-created and written by Robbie Saenz de Viteri.



It’s a dance version of a memory play. With movement and language, Barnes and Saenz de Viteri create a shared character, a woman in the middle of her life who moves with total clarity but can’t stop revealing the doubt she’s desperate to dance over. Many Happy Returns is a hilarious, heartwarming look back at who we thought we were and a communal search for solace in who we’ve become. Many Happy Returns casting will be announced later this year.



The Things Around Us (Thursday, July 17 - Friday, August 1 at The Annex), the new solo musical created and performed by Ahamefule J. Oluo.



This narrative stage show is a collection of seemingly unrelated stories and anecdotes that swirl and dance with a live musical score created through looped trumpet, clarinet, and drums. From acclaimed Seattle musician and writer Oluo (Now I’m Fine; Susan at On the Boards), this dark and humorous, uplifting and bleak, deep, and silly work is about trying and failing to find order in chaos.



Late at the Annex (Thursday, July 17 - Saturday, August 2 at The Annex). Each weekend features a series of late-night experiences featuring artists from the worlds of music, comedy, and theatre. Artist line up and more information to be announced in the coming months.



TICKETING

Patrons will buy a Weekend Pass that guarantees tickets to eight core projects, and the option to add additional events to their itinerary.



Weekend Passes for Williamstown Theatre Festival donors go on sale Wednesday, March 12 at 12PM ET. Passes will go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, March 18 at 12PM ET.



A Weekend Pass is the best way to experience W71 and offers a curated itinerary over the course of an entire weekend. Each of the weekends will include upwards of 10 singular events. The price of a pass remains the same whether patrons choose to join for three or four days. Patrons can select when they plan to arrive (Thursday or Friday) and depart (Saturday or Sunday).



All Weekend Passes include a reserved seat for Camino Real, Spirit of the People, and Not About Nightingales and general admission seats to Vanessa, Untitled on Ice, Many Happy Returns, The Things Around Us, and Late at The Annex. Seating assignments are based on donation level.



A number of $71 Standby Passes will be made available for each weekend as well. This option is offered at a reduced rate, includes guaranteed admission to at least two performances, and the opportunity to join standby lists for other events. Standby Passes will go on sale later this Spring.

Comments