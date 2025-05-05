Adam Lefevre And Danielle Skraastad Join MAGDALENE At Chester Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chester Theatre Company has announced the casting for Mark St. Germain's newest play, Magdalene to run June 19-29, 2025.

Eighteen years after the death of Christ, Peter seeks out Mary Magdalene, whom he banished after the crucifixion. Peter needs an ally against a self-proclaimed Apostle angling for power in the growing church. In Magdalene, the author of Freud's Last Session and Becoming Dr. Ruth offers a startling new look at two historical figures and the clash that impacts the course of Christianity. LeFevre will play Peter and Skraastad will play Mary Magdalene.

This will be the fifth show at Chester Theatre Company directed by Keira Naughton. She previously directed Curve of Departure, Will Sacrifice, Title & Deed, and To The Moon And Back.

Adam LeFevre and Danielle Skraastad have both appeared on Broadway and off-Broadway as well as in regional theatre productions.

