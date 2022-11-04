A.R.T. To Honor Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow & Adele Fleet Bacow at 2023 Gala

American Repertory Theater's 2023 Gala will honor departing Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow MPP '76, JD '76, PhD '78 and Adele Fleet Bacow for their inspiring impact on the arts at Harvard and beyond. The Harvard campus location of the May 8 event will be announced at a future date.

The A.R.T.'s 2023 Gala will be chaired by Linda Hammett Ory AB '82, Ed.M. '93 & Andrew Ory AB '88 and David E. AB '93 & Stacey L. Goel. The Gala Committee includes Katie & Paul Buttenwieser AB '60, M.D. '64, Pricilla H. Douglas Ed.D. '81, Ann & Graham Gund MAR '68, MAUD '69, Barbara & Amos Hostetter MBA '61, Jeannie AB '88, MBA '92 & Jonathan Lavine MBA '92, Bill AB '72 & Leslie Lee, and Penny Pritzker AB '81 & Bryan Traubert.

A.R.T.'s annual Gala supports its artistic productions and educational offerings, which center the theater's mission and vision of expanding the boundaries of theater through programs that engage our hearts, minds, and bodies to imagine collective pathways forward. The 2023 Gala will celebrate Lawrence and Adele, along with A.R.T.'s commitment to the research and development of groundbreaking theatrical experiences that catalyze dialogue and transformation.

The Gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6PM, followed by dinner, a live auction, and an artistic program. Performers will be announced at a later date.

Previous Gala performers have included Sumayya Ali, Matthew Aucoin '12, Sara Bareilles, Boston Children's Chorus, Ayodele Casel, Gavin Creel, Eric B. Davis, Laurel Harris, Crystal Monee Hall, Laura Michelle Kelly, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Michael Luwoye, Brittney Mack, Matthew Morrison, Brandon Michael Nase, Desi Oakley, Bryan Perri, Julia Riew AB '22, Davóne Tines AB '09, Elizabeth Stanley, and Betsy Wolfe.



Previous A.R.T. Gala honorees have included Boston Globe Media Partners CEO Linda Henry, Harvard University's 28th President Drew Gilpin Faust, Trustee & Philanthropist Paul Buttenwieser, Former Trustee & Philanthropist RoAnn Costin, Former Vice Chair of Bank of America Anne Finucane, Former Trustee & Philanthropist Rebecca Gold Milikowsky, and Trustee & Philanthropist Ann Gund.

Half and full table packages starting at $7,500, individual tickets starting at $1,500, and opportunities to support the event-including for individuals unable to attend-are available now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Gala.

ABOUT LAWRENCE S. BACOW

LAWRENCE S. BACOW is the 29th President of Harvard University.

Widely regarded as one of the nation's pre-eminent higher education leaders, President Bacow has devoted his tenure to advancing Harvard's academic mission and to encouraging interdisciplinary efforts to tackle complex global challenges such as the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a passionate advocate for the free exchange of ideas, for the interests of international students and scholars, and for the promise of a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive University that considers its future in the context of its past. Under his leadership, the Allston campus has changed and grown in important ways, including steps to bring the American Repertory Theater to the neighborhood.

From 2001 to 2011, President Bacow served as president of Tufts University following 24 years on the faculty of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he held the Lee and Geraldine Martin Professorship of Environmental Studies and served as Chair of the Faculty (1995-97) and as Chancellor (1998-2001). He received an S.B. in economics from MIT, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, an M.P.P. from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a Ph.D. in public policy from the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Prior to his election to the Harvard presidency in February 2018, he served as a member of the Harvard Corporation (2011-18), a Hauser Leader-in-Residence at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government (2014-18), and a President-in-Residence at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (2011-14).

ABOUT ADELE FLEET BACOW

ADELE FLEET BACOW is the President and Founder of Community Partners Consultants.

As President of Community Partners Consultants, Adele Fleet Bacow offered extensive expertise in community cultural development, urban planning, economic development, design, and the arts. She brought the public and private sectors together in unlikely collaborations to revitalize communities. Many of these lessons are presented in her book, Designing the City: A Guide for Advocates and Public Officials. Previously she was Deputy Director of the Massachusetts Government Land Bank and served as Director of Design and Development at the Massachusetts Council on the Arts and Humanities, receiving a Federal Design Achievement Award for her work.

ABOUT AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking and passionate inquiry. A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was succeeded by Robert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director in 2008 and co-leads the theater in partnership with Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., who began his tenure in June 2022.



The Loeb Drama Center where the A.R.T. performs is located on the traditional and ancestral land of the Massachusett, the original inhabitants of what is now known as Boston and Cambridge. We pay respect to the people of the Massachusett Tribe, past and present, and honor the land itself which remains sacred to the Massachusett People.