A.R.T. Reveals PASSENGERS Programming & Associated Events

American Repertory Theater has revealed programming and audience engagement associated with its upcoming production of The 7 Fingers’ production of Passengers. The blend of circus, music, dance, and superhuman skills begins tonight, September 2; opens officially on Wednesday, September 3; and continues through Friday, September 26.

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

Essential Question

In what ways does life happen while in transit? Is the journey truly more important than the destination?

A.R.T.’s engagement team collaborates with each creative team to develop an essential question to catalyze conversation amongst our community of artists, audiences, staff, and Lavine Learning Lab students.

Recommended Reading List

In partnership with Harvard Book Store, enhance your Passengers experience by diving into this curated reading list put together by booksellers. From circus mysteries to steampunk fantasies, we’ve got your next read covered.

See the list at amrep.org/PassengersReading.

EVENTS AND CONVERSATIONS

2025/26 Season Sneak Peek with Diane Paulus

TUE, SEP 9, following the 7:30PM performance | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge

After the performance of Passengers, Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus shares a behind-the-scenes look at the rest of the season, including the world-premiere musicals Wonder and BLACK SWAN. Free with a ticket to the SEP 9 performance of Passengers.

Post-Show Conversation with Performers from Passengers

TUE, SEP 16 following the 7:30PM performance | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge

Harvard Art Museums at Night Scavenger Hunt

THU, SEP 25 at 5PM | Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge

Join A.R.T. and Harvard Art Museums for another special addition to the Harvard Art Museums at Night: a themed scavenger hunt that will take you on an evening adventure through the galleries! You’ll need your superhuman skills to navigate twists and turns for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Whether you win or not, don’t let the fun end there—head over to the 7:30PM performance of Passengers that night!

Harvard Art Museums at Night features food and drink from local vendors, music, and an opportunity to explore the galleries after hours. Advance registration is encouraged, but walk-in visitors are always welcome. Please note that space may be limited due to capacity.

WBUR is the media partner for Harvard Art Museums at Night. This event is part of ArtsThursdays, a university-wide initiative supported by Harvard University Committee on the Arts (HUCA).

The World in Motion: Double Feature at The Brattle Theatre

THU, SEP 11 at 4PM and 6PM | Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge

Join A.R.T. and the Brattle Theatre for a double feature of films featuring dynamic performances and the magic of train travel.

THU, SEP 11 at 4PM: The Palm Beach Story

THU, SEP 11 at 6PM: Darjeeling Unlimited

