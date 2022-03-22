A.R.T. Announces Youth Climate Activist Roundtable

A.R.T. has announced upcoming events including CIVICALLY SPEAKING: YOUTH CLIMATE ACTIVIST ROUNDTABLE, and more.

• Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30PM ET

CIVICALLY SPEAKING : YOUTH CLIMATE ACTIVIST ROUNDTABLE

Today's young people will be disproportionately impacted by climate change, and so many of them are stepping in to promote awareness and change through the production of educational films, public demonstrations, and lobbying endeavors. Join A.R.T. to hear from four youth climate activists working on the frontlines for climate action. Celeste Basken, Navin Durbhakula, Lauren Perl, and Ritwik Tati will speak about their respective areas of expertise within the climate movement, and actions you can take to have a net positive impact on our environment.

A.R.T.'s Civically Speaking series features virtual conversations, lectures, and performance events on history, politics, justice, and the meaning of democracy.

Free, registration required: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/CivicallySpeaking.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

• Thursday, March 24 at 12PM ET

1776 SINGLE TICKET PUBLIC ONSALE

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

Teacher Tuesday, Including Professional Development: Tuesdays, May 17 and 24 at 5PM

Learn more and register at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TeacherTuesday

ASL Interpreted: Wednesday, 6/22 at 7:30PM, Sundays, 6/26 at 2PM and 7/10 at 2PM, & Wednesday, 7/13 at 7:30PM

Audio Described: Friday, 6/17 at 7:30PM, Saturdays 6/18 at 2PM and 7/9 at 2PM, & Friday, 7/15 at 7:30PM

Open Captioned: Thursday, 6/23 at 7:30PM, Saturdays, 6/25 at 2PM and 7/9 at 2PM, & Thursday, 7/14 at 7:30PM

Relaxed: Sunday, 7/17 at 2PM

For additional information about accessible performances, visit AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Accessibility or reach out to Access@amrep.org.

Tickets from $25 and more information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/1776.

• Digital Stream Available Through March 27

OCEAN FILIBUSTER - WORLD PREMIERE

"A marvelous fusion...that does more than entrance - it jars our consciences about what is happening to our environment. It is a testament to the show's power that this debate is so difficult to shrug off. Jennifer Kidwell gives a powerful performance." -The Arts Fuse

Dive beneath the waves and discover the intimate, critical relationship between humankind and the ocean. An integrated design immerses audiences inside the Senate chamber of a global governing body, where Mr. Majority introduces an "End of Ocean Bill" designed to shrink Earth's oceans into a more manageable (and marketable) collection of inland seas. When the floor is opened for debate, the Ocean arrives to speak in its own defense...and so begins an epic showdown. Ocean Filibuster fuses myth, song, stand-up, and science to explore the vast depths crucial to our daily survival. This world-premiere, genre-crashing music theater experience is created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour and features Obie Award winner Jennifer Kidwell playing both Mr. Majority and the Ocean, along with an Ocean Choir.

Ocean Filibuster can be streamed on demand now through March 27: https://americanrepertorytheater.org/OceanFilibuster

Admission is pay-what-you-can with a suggested ticket price starting at $35 and minimum of $25. An Audio Described version available.

Ocean Filibuster is commissioned and developed through a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment.