ANGELS IN AMERICA, World Premiere Musical and More Announced for Provincetown Theater 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Provincetown Theater has announced a packed roster of five productions for its 2025 season.

Following last season's sold-out, extended run of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches, the company opens its 62nd Season on May 8, 2025, by completing the play's epic arc with the Tony Award-winning Part II: Perestroika. (Last year's critically acclaimed cast returns to fulfill the journey of Kushner's masterpiece.)

A wildly entertaining and emotionally riveting journey, Angels in America, Part II: Perestroika follows the interconnected lives of six New Yorkers grappling with life and death, love and sex, and heaven and hell at the height of the AIDS crisis in Ronald Reagan's 1980s. Thirty-plus years after Kushner's play took Broadway – and the American Theater -- by storm, Angels in America gives audiences a sharp look thru the lens of hindsight to see how we got to where we are now, and how we move into the future. Angels in America, Part II: Perestroika performs May 8-25, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm.

In June we return to our 4-Star Solo Show Festival. This popular celebration of creative grit, wit, ingenuity, and diversity offers a different one-person show to be performed on each of the four weekends in the month. The 4-Star Solo Show Festival offers distinct and fresh new works by established up-and-coming, American writer/performers. (List in formation.) The 4-Star Solo Show Festival** performs Thursdays – Saturdays, June 5-28. All performances at 7pm.

**Note: While tickets for each show can be purchased individually, Season Subscribers can see all four shows as part of their 2025 package.

On July 14, the company opens a summer-long run of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. A hilariously satirical homage to the works of Anton Chekhov, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is a joyous romp set at a lakeside home in Bucks County, PA. As we visit the middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Unannounced, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, and possibly new tensions are born, prompting Masha with threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness perks up Spike while somewhat worrying the imperious Masha. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike performs Mondays – Thursdays, July 14 – Aug 28. All performances at 7pm.

October brings the World Premiere of a new musical in development for the past five years at the Provincetown Theater, The Jack of Hearts Club by Provincetown composer Jon Richardson. Taking place at a rag-tag gay bar called the Jack of Hearts Club in Provincetown, MA on the last day of the summer 1962, Richardson's book, music and lyrics will transport you into the era of the early ‘60s and into the close-knit lives of a band of friends, lovers, mothers, and divas as they toast the end of the season in the place that very much feels like home. Still, each character finds themselves at a significant crossroads as they proceed to put on the club's annual “good-bye” cabaret show. The Jack of Hearts Club performs Thursdays – Sundays, October 9-20.

And opening the week before Thanksgiving on November 20 is an inspiring new adaptation by Doris Baizley of Charles Dickens's holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. As presented by a traveling vaudeville troupe during the Great Depression, the make-shift band of performers discover that their Scrooge and Tiny Tim might've been left behind in the last town they played. Regardless, the show must go on! As they scramble to make last-minute changes and unexpected casting switches (that involve the stage crew), this collection of theatrical misfits delivers laughs and gasps, along with the big-hearted spirit of the yuletide season. A Christmas Carol performs Thursdays – Sundays, November 20 – December 7.

While individual tickets will go on sale soon, 2025 Season Subscriptions to all eight productions -- the four mainstage productions, plus the four solo shows in the festival -- include reserved, priority seating and can be purchased online today at provincetowntheater.org. Season Subscriptions can also be purchased by visiting the Provincetown Theater box office during business hours at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA, 02657. Or by calling the Box Office at: 508-487-7487.

Comments