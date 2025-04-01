A SUMMER SOLSTICE CONCERT and More New Shows Announced At The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three new shows. Cara Brindisi will bring magic and meaning to the longest day of the year through her music and storytelling from the Spire stage in her Summer Solstice Concert on June 19.

Comedian Tom Cotter will be joined by the Rock & Roll Band of Stand-Up Comedians WORLD GONE CRAZY on August 2, and acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist Quinn Sullivan will play on September 13. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, April 5, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Over the last 3 years, Cara Brindisi has successfully curated and sold out her annual Winter Solstice Concerts held at the Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA each December. Audiences have described her concert as whimsical, reflective, and joyous - all the elements that she and her band will bring for the Summer Solstice Concert. For over 15 years, Massachusetts native Cara Brindisi has been performing for audiences of all kinds throughout New England and beyond. A professionally trained vocalist and Music Therapist from Berklee College of Music, Cara has spent her dual-career writing and recording music and performing in unique concerts, and working during the day as a Hospice Music Therapist. Cara had the thrilling opportunity to compete as a contestant on Season 22 of NBC's ‘The Voice' in which she gained national recognition.

Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7's "America's Got Talent." In August 2013, AGT asked Tom back to perform as a special guest star (along with Train) and then again to host “The Season 8 AGT Snapple Viewing Party.” In January 2019 Tom was again invited back to the AGT stage - this time to perform against the best of the best “Got Talent” performers from other years and around the world in “America's Got Talent: The Champions.” Tom's other numerous television and radio credits include "The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” his very own "Comedy Central Presents... Tom Cotter," The Howard Stern Show, Comics Unleashed, multiple appearances on CBS' "The Late Late Show" and Celebrity Host of “Gotham Comedy Live” on AXS-TV. Boston's long running hit show WORLD GONE CRAZY will perform rapid fire song parodies, impressions, stand-up and audience interactive sing-alongs and routines.

Quinn Sullivan, a Spire Center fan favorite, came to prominence as a young guitar virtuoso who, after a chance encounter with Buddy Guy at the age of 8, would go on to become a buzzed-about blues phenom. When it came time to write and record his fifth album, Salvation, the singer-songwriter-guitarist was processing the sudden passing of his mother. The resulting 11-track album is his most personal. Salvation honors Quinn's musical roots while forging his path forward as an emotive and engaging singer-songwriter. The album was produced by John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Pink, Har Mar Superstar), and co-written with Fields and Kevin Bowe (Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Etta James) in Minneapolis. The album was tracked in a feverishly-inspired two weeks—the fastest Quinn's made a record.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Kerri Powers on Joe Cirotti Trio on April 3, Karen Morgan on April 4, Lyn Dillies on April 5 and 6, Meaghan Farrell on April 10, Johnny A. Trio on April 11, Jesse Agan - The Music of Queen on April 12, Sam Robbins on April 17, Chris Cain Band on April 18, and Jimmy Tingle on April 19.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, April 5, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

Comments