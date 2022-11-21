Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

65 Dancers Appear In South Shore Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER This December

65 dancers from 19 communities take to the ballet stage for beloved holiday entertainment tradition.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Celebrating the magic of the holidays through the joy of dance, South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT) presents the seasonal classic "The Nutcracker," on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, 1 pm and 5 pm, at Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, 745 Washington Street, Braintree.

For more than 14 years, South Shore Ballet Theatre's full-length production of "The Nutcracker" has celebrated the magic of the holidays on Boston's South Shore. Based on E.T.A. Hoffman's tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," and set to Tchaikovsky's treasured musical score, "The Nutcracker" is the dance classic that offers quintessential enchantment for holiday season entertainment. Become entranced by Clara as she explores a charmed world from her family's living room on Christmas Eve, adventures through an enchanted forest of dancing snowflakes, into the magical Land of The Sweets led by the Sugar Plum Fairy.

"This year is very special as we welcome back two South Shore Ballet Theatre graduates to perform the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop," shares SSBT Founding Artistic Director Marthavan McKeon. "We are also thrilled to welcome back Leslie Woodies as part of our production team, who is sharing her expertise with the dancers as well as working with me to update this year's production with quite a few surprises for the audience." McKeon notes that Woodies previously served on SSBT's senior faculty for many years, and now serves as a projection designer with Harbor Media's Kristina Yannotta.

Known for its spectacular professional-quality productions, SSBT engages guest artists in The Nutcracker's leading roles, including Olivia Hansen of Cohasset as Sugar Plum Fairy, a SSBT graduate, appearing courtesy of The Dallas Conservatory's Classical Training Program, Wyatt Payne as the Cavalier of American Midwest Ballet in Omaha, Nebraska, Lila Jacobs as Dew Drop, a current National Ballet of Canada student, as well as a SSBT graduate and Hingham native, and Harry Yamakawa-Moser as Drosselmeyer, SSBT Faculty member. The production also engages 65 student dancers from SSBT's ballet training programs, residing in 19 South Shore communities.

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre is the South Shore region's pre-professional ballet school featuring world class faculty, training tomorrow's dancers today! SSBT's mission is to provide students and their families with the opportunity to develop an appreciation of ballet and related dance disciplines in a safe and nurturing environment, encouraging students to strive to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of course of study.

Tickets to "The Nutcracker" range between $20 to $30, available for purchase starting November 15, available at 29965.danceticketing.com/r/events. The event is family-friendly and performs in approximately 90 minutes.

To donate to support South Shore Ballet Theatre Foundation's scholarship program, or for more information about SSBT's programs, tuition, and performances, visit southshoreballettheatre.com, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on social media.




Christine Ebersole to Perform With Billy Stritch at P-Towns Town Hall on New Years Eve Photo
Christine Ebersole to Perform With Billy Stritch at P-Town's Town Hall on New Year's Eve
Broadway @ Town Hall concert series will present Christine Ebersole in her Provincetown Town Hall debut for FIRST LIGHT FESTIVAL on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31 at 7:00 PM - for One Show Only - with renowned entertainer Billy Stritch at the piano.
Charlotte dAmboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann & More to Take Part in PIPPIN Reun Photo
Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann & More to Take Part in PIPPIN Reunion at A.R.T.
American Repertory Theater has announced that six original cast members from its 2012 production of Pippin will visit The Lunch Room on #GivingTuesday, November 29, at 12PM to celebrate the revival’s 10th anniversary. 
Lowell Chamber Orchestras December Performance to Contemplate Immigration, History And Ell Photo
Lowell Chamber Orchestra's December Performance to Contemplate Immigration, History And Ellis Island
Like all Lowell Chamber Orchestra concerts, the performance is free and open to the public, and will take place on: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 7:30 p.m., at Middlesex Community College's Richard and Nancy Donahue Academic Arts Center.
SYREN Modern Dance Announces 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrating With 20 Engagements Acro Photo
SYREN Modern Dance Announces 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrating With 20 Engagements Across America
SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, announced their 20th Anniversary Season, which is being celebrated with 20 different engagements across America, including workshops, performances, guest teaching appearances, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


65 Dancers Appear In South Shore Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER This December65 Dancers Appear In South Shore Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER This December
November 21, 2022

Celebrating the magic of the holidays through the joy of dance, South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT) presents the seasonal classic “The Nutcracker,” on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, 1 pm and 5 pm, at Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, 745 Washington Street, Braintree.
Christine Ebersole to Perform With Billy Stritch at P-Town's Town Hall on New Year's EveChristine Ebersole to Perform With Billy Stritch at P-Town's Town Hall on New Year's Eve
November 21, 2022

Broadway @ Town Hall concert series will present Christine Ebersole in her Provincetown Town Hall debut for FIRST LIGHT FESTIVAL on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31 at 7:00 PM - for One Show Only - with renowned entertainer Billy Stritch at the piano.
Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann & More to Take Part in PIPPIN Reunion at A.R.T.Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann & More to Take Part in PIPPIN Reunion at A.R.T.
November 21, 2022

American Repertory Theater has announced that six original cast members from its 2012 production of Pippin will visit The Lunch Room on #GivingTuesday, November 29, at 12PM to celebrate the revival’s 10th anniversary. 
Lowell Chamber Orchestra's December Performance to Contemplate Immigration, History And Ellis IslandLowell Chamber Orchestra's December Performance to Contemplate Immigration, History And Ellis Island
November 21, 2022

Like all Lowell Chamber Orchestra concerts, the performance is free and open to the public, and will take place on: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 7:30 p.m., at Middlesex Community College's Richard and Nancy Donahue Academic Arts Center.
SYREN Modern Dance Announces 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrating With 20 Engagements Across AmericaSYREN Modern Dance Announces 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrating With 20 Engagements Across America
November 21, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, announced their 20th Anniversary Season, which is being celebrated with 20 different engagements across America, including workshops, performances, guest teaching appearances, and more.