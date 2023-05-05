2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Use And Recovery 

On May 23rd from 7-8pm at the Roberts Studio Theatre in the South End of Boston, 2nd Act will premiere a staged reading of their newest play, I'll Be There For You. Created in collaboration with Wayside Family and Youth Services, this play will demonstrate how protective factors, like a supportive community, impact a child's development and their relationship to drugs. The stories at the heart of this play were drawn from interviews with young people in recovery in Greater Boston. The plot will focus on the relationship among teenage friends navigating the intersections of identity, coping mechanisms, and substance use - specifically, from the viewpoint of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC, youth.

This new play is coming out of a newly formed department at 2nd Act called the New Works Department. This new playwriting process is a more collaborative, inclusive, and equitable approach; and all of the writers are from the queer, BIPOC, and recovery communities. The newly appointed Artistic Director for this production, Elizabeth Addison, says that this new process is creating "a brave space to build a trauma-informed story based on trust, openness, and courageous conversation from multiple perspectives." At the premiere the audience will not only see the new play but also hear from the writers and actors about this innovative new approach to theatre. Come see this new play and be a part of changing the fate of the overdose crisis.

2nd Act is a local nonprofit organization made up of a collective of artists in recovery. They use theatre, film, and drama therapy to address the impact of substance use. For almost 40 years they have been creating and producing original plays about addiction and have performed for more than 1 million people. All of the playwrights, actors, and directors have lived experience with Substance Use Disorder and all performances are based on true stories. All of their performances help audiences recognize the impact addiction has on their lives, breakdown stigma, and seek support when needed. They help people see that love and connection truly is the antidote to addiction.