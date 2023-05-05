2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Use And Recovery 

The plot will focus on the relationship among teenage friends navigating the intersections of identity, coping mechanisms, and substance use.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 1 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T. Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T.
Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR. Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summ Photo 4 Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season

Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season

On May 23rd from 7-8pm at the Roberts Studio Theatre in the South End of Boston, 2nd Act will premiere a staged reading of their newest play, I'll Be There For You. Created in collaboration with Wayside Family and Youth Services, this play will demonstrate how protective factors, like a supportive community, impact a child's development and their relationship to drugs. The stories at the heart of this play were drawn from interviews with young people in recovery in Greater Boston. The plot will focus on the relationship among teenage friends navigating the intersections of identity, coping mechanisms, and substance use - specifically, from the viewpoint of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC, youth.

This new play is coming out of a newly formed department at 2nd Act called the New Works Department. This new playwriting process is a more collaborative, inclusive, and equitable approach; and all of the writers are from the queer, BIPOC, and recovery communities. The newly appointed Artistic Director for this production, Elizabeth Addison, says that this new process is creating "a brave space to build a trauma-informed story based on trust, openness, and courageous conversation from multiple perspectives." At the premiere the audience will not only see the new play but also hear from the writers and actors about this innovative new approach to theatre. Come see this new play and be a part of changing the fate of the overdose crisis.

TICKET AND SPONSORSHIP DETAILS HERE: Click Here

2nd Act is a local nonprofit organization made up of a collective of artists in recovery. They use theatre, film, and drama therapy to address the impact of substance use. For almost 40 years they have been creating and producing original plays about addiction and have performed for more than 1 million people. All of the playwrights, actors, and directors have lived experience with Substance Use Disorder and all performances are based on true stories. All of their performances help audiences recognize the impact addiction has on their lives, breakdown stigma, and seek support when needed. They help people see that love and connection truly is the antidote to addiction.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGA Photo
Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGA

Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, an award-winning, artist-driven theater company helmed by Ukrainian-born artistic director Igor Golyak, today announces the US Premiere of THE GAAGA, a new site specific phantasmagoria written and directed by celebrated Ukrainian playwright and director Sasha Denisova.

WAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE Photo
WAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

WAM Theatre has shared several audience accessibility initiatives for its upcoming co-production of What the Constitution Means to Me with Berkshire Theatre Group. Forming the core of the audience accessibility initiatives is a sensory-friendly performance, caregiver reimbursements, masked performances options, and sliding scale ticketing initiative.  

Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Local 171 of Musicians Union, Jointly Announce Labor Ag Photo
Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Local 171 of Musicians Union, Jointly Announce Labor Agreement

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) today announced in a joint statement with the union representing musicians of the Springfield Symphony,  Local 171 of the American Federation of musicians, that they have reached a labor agreement with musicians on a two-year collective bargaining agreement. 

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company The Cast And Creative Team Of Shakespeares MACBETH For Sh Photo
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company The Cast And Creative Team Of Shakespeare's MACBETH For Shakespeare On The Common

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and Steven Maler, Artistic Director, announce the complete cast and creative team for this summer's production of Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth on the Boston Common.


More Hot Stories For You

2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Use And Recovery 2nd Act Creates A New Play From The Viewpoint Of LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Youth About Substance Use And Recovery 
Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGAArlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Present THE GAAGA
WAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MEWAM Theatre Announces Accessibility Initiatives for their Spring Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Local 171 of Musicians Union, Jointly Announce Labor AgreementSpringfield Symphony Orchestra and Local 171 of Musicians Union, Jointly Announce Labor Agreement

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT Video VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vinceró! The Italian Opera Experience
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (5/12-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
The Historic Highfield Theater (4/28-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Cape Playhouse (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson”
Middleborough Town Hall (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson”
Paul Revere Heritage Site (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sense and Sensibility
The Cape Playhouse (6/21-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brundibar & But The Giraffe
VOICES Boston Children's Choir (6/03-6/11)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Lyric Stage Boston (4/07-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Misbehavin'
The Cape Playhouse (6/07-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU