2025 Lowell Folk Festival Reveals Full Lineup

The 2025 Lowell Folk Festival officially kicks off on Friday July 25th at 6:15pm with Dynasty Productions from nearby Lawrence, MA, leading a Trinidadian Carnival Parade through the streets of Lowell, culminating at Boarding House Park with the Parade of Flags representing the wide range of cultures found in the Merrimack Valley.

Since 1987 when the National Folk Festival first came to Lowell (becoming the Lowell Folk Festival in 1990) this extraordinary public celebration of traditional music from around the world has been part of the summer events calendar in New England. The tradition of being a free, family-friendly event that celebrates music, crafts, and culinary arts from communities near and far is happening July 25th- 27th in downtown Lowell, MA.

Following Friday’s parade and Kick-Off event, the music begins as Boarding House Park hosts bluegrass by Crooked Road Revival, Irish music with Solas, and salsa dura by Edwin Perez y Su Orquesta. At the Rockland Trust Bank Dance Pavilion, the Cajun sounds of BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet and Chicago blues by Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials will have festivalgoers movin’ to those beats.

Saturday and Sunday more than 50 performances on 4 different stages will be home to traditional music and dance in an astounding array of styles. The full performance schedule for the diverse line-up of world-class musicians at this 3-day festival can be found at lowellfolkfestival.org

The Lowell Folk Festival continues to be more than a music event. The Experience Lowell Arts Market returns to the Lowell Folk Festival, showcasing the region’s vibrant creative community with over 40 local artisans, makers, and cultural organizations. Festivalgoers can browse a dynamic selection of handcrafted goods; from visual art, pottery, and artisan foods to hand-pressed prints, books by local authors, and jewelry.

Jessica O’Hearn, Director of Mosaic Lowell said “We are thrilled to host the Experience Lowell Arts Market for a third year. It’s been an incredible way for Mosaic to connect with the many talented makers in the Greater Lowell area and celebrate their work with the thousands of visitors who come to Folk Fest.

“We have such a vibrant creative community, and this market is one of our favorite ways to support and showcase it,” she continued. “ I know festival goers will enjoy exploring the market as much as we enjoy curating it, the range and quality of work on display is always a joy to see.”

One of the most popular attractions at the Lowell Folk Festival continues to be Global Foods, prepared and sold by local non-profits representing a number of the ethnic cultures to be found in New England. Cuisines representing Portuguese, Brazilian, Greek, Polish, Filipino, Cambodian, Latin, Caribbean, African, Burmese and so many other communities, promises a rich and diverse culinary and cultural experience. Globe Food stands are located at Boarding House Park, near the Rockland Trust Bank Dance Pavilion and adjacent to the Saab Family Foundation Stage at Market Street.

New this year is the Discovery Lowell Playspace, along Merrimack Street, where young festivalgoers have the opportunity to engage in a wide range of interactive activities. Anchored by the award-winning Discovery Museum in Acton (MA), the Playspace will include a number of youth-oriented community partners in addition to the Discovery Museum, all engaging festivalgoers in a wide range of activities.

The Lowell Folk Festival is produced by the Lowell Festival Foundation, City of Lowell, Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Lowell National Historical Park, National Council for the Traditional Arts, and Revolutionary Valley.

Community Partners include Mosaic Lowell and the Lowell Litter Krewe.

For information about the 2025 Lowell Folk Festival, including how to sponsor or be an exhibitor, musical artists and schedules, and other programming, visit lowellfolkfestival.org to stay posted on all updates for the 2025 Lowell Folk Festival.