2023 New England Music Hall Of Fame Inductee Composer Randy Edelman To Perform At Awards Ceremony

The ceremonies are set to take place in Arlington, Massachusetts at the Regent Theater, Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

This year's inductee via The New England Music Hall of Fame world renowned Composer Randy Edelman will be a featured performer in celebrating the extravaganza. Inaugurated this year for his musical contributions to New England which include his heart stopping "A Weekend in New England" (recorded by Barry Manilow) and for the epic film score of Ted Turner's Gettysburg, the most important battle in American history, and for his vast and beautiful film and pop catalogue and accomplishments enjoyed by the wider world. The ceremonies are set to take place in Arlington, Massachusetts at the Regent Theater, Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST.

Edelman's silvery sounds are vividly etched like wild colors on the horizon and can drive a saint to madness or a King to his knees. The multi-award-winning talent is responsible for breathing life into Hollywood with over 100 motion picture and television soundtracks, aside from "Gettysburg" including: "Last of the Mohicans", "My Cousin Vinny", "Ghostbusters ll", "Dragonheart", "The Mask", "xx", the NBC series MacGyver, and a montage of others. In addition to his New England chart topper ,Randy has written a tessellation of hits for iconic artists including: Patti LaBelle ( Isn't it a Shame), hip-hop sensation Nelly (My Place), Olivia Newton-John, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Carpenters, Dionne Warwick, and again the list is endless and still continues to rise.

The mission of The New England Music Hall of Fame is " to unite, educate, influence, promote and preserve the integrity of New England's music, and the people who represent it. We want to help not just the music but the musician. Music has no gender or race and just like it we don't discriminate." Their vision is to achieve their mission, along with creating music experiences, both live and virtual through awarding talented musicians, and other positive contributors with the recognition they so greatly deserve. Their events create opportunities for musicians, music lovers, and businesses to connect and network and to promote all the amazing talents they have to share. That is the reason they exist.

Get tickets HERE




