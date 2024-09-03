News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Music Theatre of Idaho in October

Performances will run October 24-26 .

By: Sep. 03, 2024
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Music Theatre of Idaho in October
Young Frankenstein is coming to Music Theatre of Idaho in October. Performances will run October 24-26 .

Young Frankenstein: The Musical is a hilarious stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' 1974 cult classic film. It follows the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who inherits his infamous grandfather's castle and, despite his initial reluctance, gets pulled into the family business of reanimating the dead.

The musical retains the film's iconic blend of witty dialogue and slapstick humor, with standout numbers like "Puttin' on the Ritz," where the monster himself joins Frederick in an unforgettable tap-dancing routine, adding a toe-tapping twist to the original movie’s comedic charm.




