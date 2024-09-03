YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Music Theatre of Idaho in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Frankenstein is coming to Music Theatre of Idaho in October. Performances will run October 24-26 .

Young Frankenstein: The Musical is a hilarious stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' 1974 cult classic film. It follows the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who inherits his infamous grandfather's castle and, despite his initial reluctance, gets pulled into the family business of reanimating the dead.

The musical retains the film's iconic blend of witty dialogue and slapstick humor, with standout numbers like "Puttin' on the Ritz," where the monster himself joins Frederick in an unforgettable tap-dancing routine, adding a toe-tapping twist to the original movie’s comedic charm.

