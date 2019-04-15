WILD KRATTS 2.0 Announced At Morrison Center

The Wild Kratts LIVE! stage show that has kids across North America buzzing is coming to Boise with an ALL NEW show: "Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 - Activate Creature Power!" Get ready to dive into another classic Wild Kratts adventure with the Kratt brothers as they combine live action and animation, with Martin and Chris LIVE on stage and the rest of the Wild Kratts team on screen, at the Tortuga HQ.

Which creature powers will they activate and what new and amazing "WOW!" facts will you learn? Experience, live-on-stage, the electrifying excitement and the inspiring quest of the Kratt Brothers that make the hit television series Wild Kratts a family favorite time and time again!

Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 will be at the Morrison Center in Boise on September 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Fans can go to www.wildkrattslive.com to register for a pre-sale code that will give them early access to tickets. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for this pre-sale. Each VIP ticket includes a premium seat at the show, a meet and greet with Chris and Martin Kratt, a personally autographed color photo, and photograph with the brothers that is taken with a personal camera.

Since 2014, Wild Kratts LIVE! has performed over 225 shows for hundreds of thousands of fans in over 135 cities across North America. It was created for the stage by the imaginative minds of Martin and Chris Kratt from Zoboomafoo, Kratt s Creatures, and Kratt Bros. Be the Creature.

The PBS KIDS TV show, Wild Kratts, was created and developed by brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt and is currently in its sixth season. The series follows the animated versions of the Kratt brothers and their friends on hilarious expeditions with wild animals from around the world, complete with animal-inspired gadgets and awesome Creature Power Suits that enable the adventurers to get close to the creatures.

The real-life Chris and Martin introduce each Wild Kratts episode with a live-action segment that imagines what it would be like to experience a never-before-seen wildlife occurrence, and asks, "What if...?" to set the story in motion. Wild Kratts has recently been nominated for a 6 Daytime Emmy, most recently a 2018 nomination for Best Children s Animated Program. The series is a co-production of the Kratt Brothers Company and 9 Story Entertainment.

About Wild Kratts Live!

www.facebook.com/wildkrattsofficial

www.wildkrattslive.com





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You